Four of the St. Helena High softball team’s five playoff games last year were close, if not pitchers’ duels.

The Saints have had six pitchers’ duels this season and senior Aribella Farrell has gone the distance in five of them, including last Friday’s huge 2-1 home victory over defending North Central League I champion Fort Bragg.

Farrell and sophomore Tahlia Smith, who went all seven innings in a March 7 win over a Maria Carrillo team that is now 14-2 overall, could be key when St. Helena opens the North Coast Section playoffs in two weeks. The Saints showed remarkable poise last year in winning three of five playoff games in their first postseason appearance in 21 seasons.

With four games left after Tuesday night’s home game against Kelseyville was rained out and rescheduled as part of a May 11 home doubleheader with the Knights, St. Helena (16-4, 10-0 NCL I) is one win away from clinching a share of a long-awaited league title. The Saints are scheduled to visit Lower Lake on Friday and host Clear Lake next Tuesday before closing with the home doubleheader.

Fort Bragg (8-3 NCL I), which is now tied with Cloverdale for second place, was held to one hit by Farrell when it fell to visiting St. Helena 11-0 in seven innings on April 4. The Saints knocked Timberwolves ace Cassiti Baroni out of the game after the fifth inning that day.

This time, St. Helena scored only single runs first and sixth innings off Baroni (one earned run, four hits, two walks, five strikeouts), while Farrell (one earned run, three hits, two walks, eight strikeouts) held Fort Bragg to just a tying run in the fifth.

“The defense behind me did an incredible job of shutting down their hitting because they came out much more aggressive this game,” Farrell said. “Our team plays with goals in mind and goes hard until the end, which has helped us so much in these close games and will continue to help us as we go into playoffs.”

Baroni also relies on her team’s defense. On April 4 against the Saints, all six runs she gave up before being pulled were unearned as the Timberwolves committed five errors to St. Helena’s two. This time, each team had just one gaffe in the game.

“I’m really excited about how we played defensively,” St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell said. “Fort Bragg came out very aggressive and Ari did a good job of throwing their timing off towards the end of the game with her change. Offensively we fought and put the ball in play, but it was tough sailing against their pitcher. I was glad Sofia (Cupp) started the game off like she did (with a hit and run scored) because she can score herself when she gets on base.”

The Saints got their hits from Sofia Cupp (1 for 3, two stolen bases, run scored), Olive Fillippini (1 for 3, two stolen bases), Beatrice Anagnostakis (1 for 2, stolen base) and Farrell (1 for 2, walk). Linnea Cupp also walked, Blythe Brakesman also scored, and Skylar Freutel also drove in a run.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

