The St. Helena High softball team got a 3 for 4 day with a triple, RBI and run scored from Skylar Freutel and hits from seven other batters in a 10-0 North Central League I rout of visiting Lower Lake on Tuesday.

Starting pitcher Tahlia Smith left after three innings with a 3-0 lead and Aribella Farrell pitched the remaining three frames for the Saints (10-4, 5-0 NCL I), who ended the game by the 10-run mercy with a three-run rally in the sixth.

Also contributing to St. Helena’s 14-hit attack were Sofia Cupp (2 for 2, double, two RBI, run scored), Olive Filippini (2 for 4, double, two RBI, run scored), Farrell (2 for 2, double, RBI, walk, two runs scored), Blythe Brakesman (2 for 3, RBI, run scored), Linnea Cupp (1 for 3, double, RBI, walk, run scored), Beatrice Anagnostakis (1 for 1, run scored) and Smith (1 for 3, double, RBI, walk, run scored).

Emily Glakeler added an RBI and Gema Jimenez a run scored.

The Saints scored twice in the second inning, once in the third and four times in the fourth.

“We started very slow and needed to make better adjustments at the plate,” St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell said. “But we got going though in the fourth and started to see the ball come off the bats harder. Overall, we are happy with where we are, but we have to keep pressing forward.”

The Saints opened league play on March 24 with a 4-0 home win over Cloverdale, scoring three runs in the first inning and one in the sixth.

“I thought we came out like I wanted us to, swinging the bats pretty well,” Coach Farrell said. “We had a few hard hits. I was really happy with how we attacked the first inning of the game. After that, I felt like we were a little anxious. But credit to (the Eagles). They did a nice job. Their pitcher did a really good job of mixing up pitches — in, out, up and down — and I really felt like didn’t adjust as well as I would’ve liked.”

Linnea Cupp was 3 for 3 with a double and Freutel 3 for 3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored to lead a nine-hit attack. Going 1 for 3 were Sofia Cupp (double, run scored), Smith (run scored) and Brakesman, who had an RBI. Anagnostakis also drove in a run.

“Overall, we pitched and played defense well, and that keeps you in every ball game, so I’m really happy with how the kids played,” Coach Farrell added. “Linnea Cupp and Skylar Freutel had a couple of big hits and that got us going. We’re just going to keep working. I feel like they’re going to be one of the top two or three teams, so it was a big win for us.”

Cloverdale is currently in second place with a 4-1 league record and 8-2 overall.

The Saints went to also beat Willits 13-1, Middletown 10-0, and Fort Bragg 11-0 and, in a nonleague game, fell 5-3 to visiting Windsor.

They will visit third-place Clear Lake (7-4, 4-2 NCL I) at 4 p.m. Friday.