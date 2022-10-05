Napa Valley Prep Volleyball: St. Helena swept by second-place Clear Lake

The St. Helena High volleyball team looks to at least show improvement in the second half of North Central League I play over the first half, and did in a 25-20, 25-18, 25-19 home loss to second-place Clear Lake last Thursday night.

The Saints (5-15, 3-8 NCL I) had lost 25-12, 25-14, 25-20 to the Cardinals (23-3, 9-2 NCL I) on the road five weeks earlier, but got off to a quicker start this time — at least by the end of the first set.

“Tonight’s game was a little rough at the start, however, I saw progress throughout,” said senior Casey Baraz. “We were able to bring up our camaraderie and sportsmanship and we brought the team up as our points went up, which gave us motivation.”

While Baraz was a force at the net, she also thought fellow senior Ella White and sophomore Tahlia Smith also played particularly well.

“They stepped it up,” she said. “Ella is always one of our star players and it’s great playing next to her. Tahlia did a great job setting tonight. I don’t know where we’re at (as far as being a playoff team) just yet. However, as the season progresses, we’ll be able to get to that point because we’ve improved considerably since the beginning of the season.”

Both teams went on to lose five-set marathons on Tuesday night. Middletown visited the Saints and defeated them 3-2 for the second time this season, 25-20, 14-25, 25-13, 15-25, 15-10.

Clear Lake hosted first-place Roseland University Prep and lost in five after falling to the Knights in four set three weeks before in Santa Rosa.

Saints head coach Jessica McCornack was impressed with last Thursday’s effort.

“It was a fight,” she said. “Clear Lake is second in league, has lost only to Roseland University Prep, and we were playing with them until about point 18 in all three matches. Our defense specialists, Lily Desmond and Nyeli Carson-Flores, did an outstanding job in the back row and Tahlia Smith, really stepped it up with her setting tonight.

“The girls are coming in every day and improving, pushing themselves and each other to not just play hard but to compete. We went five (sets) with Middletown and Cloverdale, and they’re both above us in the standings. We’re sixth in league and if we beat both of them, we’ll move up. We’re right there.”

It didn’t happen against Middletown on Tuesday, but St. Helena will get its second chance against Cloverdale at home next Tuesday. The Saints will first try to pull off their second five-set win over Kelseyville this Thursday night.

Before last Thursday’s match, McCornack’s mother, former St. Helena head coach Donna McCornack, and members of her state champion squads were honored. Several members were on hand.

The maiden names of 1982 team’s members were Liz Bissonnette, Gwen Sterling, Lisa Tate, Kristy Delger, Mandy Stinnett, Leslie Hughes, Patty Varozza, Suzie Frey, Christina Heinemann, Susan Wieland, Terry Schmitt and Allison Zumwalt.

The 1984 team included T’Anne Ballard, Sarah Bertoli, April Britton, Laura Cunningham, Susan Dixon, Stephanie Gosling, Kirsten Hampton, Kelly Hughes, Beci Ivanoff, Nicole Ronayne, team captains Schmitt and Zumwalt, and manager Heidi Holzhauer.