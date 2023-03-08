The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is accepting nominations for the class of 2023. Deadline for nominations is April 15.

Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach and distinguished service. To be eligible as an athlete, a candidate must have graduated from SHHS at least 10 years ago (2013 or earlier) and competed in at least two sports.

To be eligible as a coach, a candidate must have coached at least one team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years.

To be eligible in the distinguished service category, a candidate must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at St. Helena High School, or contributed in some substantial way to St. Helena athletic programs.

All nominees must have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Tom Hoppe by phone (707-815-5535) or by email at: tomhoppe@comcast.net.

It is the responsibility of the nominator to provide accurate information on the athletic accomplishments of the nominee (i.e. years played or coached, sports played or coached, awards won, records set, leadership awards, scholastic awards, scholarships, etc.). Documentation must be provided to support all accomplishments and may be in the form of newspaper articles, yearbooks, coaches or teammates’ letters, copies of certificates, or any other proof of statement. Please limit documentation to 10-20 pages.

Dan Clark Tournament March 13-19

Twelve boys teams and seven girls teams are entered in the 56th annual Dan Clark Basketball Tournament, which runs March 13-19 at Justin-Siena High School’s Clark Gym.

The boys field consists of Unidos Middle School, St. John’s Lutheran, Optimist Youth Basketball champion Custom House, Redwood Middle School, Silverado Middle School, Holy Spirit, St. Helena Montessori, American Canyon Middle School, St. Apollinaris, Blue Oak, St. Basil and St. Vincent.

The girls field is comprised of American Canyon Middle School, Calistoga, Unidos, Holy Spirit, St. Basil, and the St. Apollinaris seventh-grade and eighth-grade teams.

The tournament was founded by Clark, who was the head boys basketball coach at Justin-Siena from 1967-1978. The Braves won the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section title under Clark in 1974. Clark taught math and religion at Justin-Siena from 1967-1997. He also served as the Braves’ first basketball and golf coach, and rally and key club moderator. He assisted KVON-1440 AM in its radio coverage of high school athletics.

Clark was a member of the Napa County Board of Education from 1979-1997.

Ceremonies dedicating Clark Gym took place in May 1998. Clark passed away in 1997. He was 56.

Clark grew up in Sacramento and played high school basketball at Christian Brothers. He went on to play basketball and golf at Saint Mary’s College of Moraga.

This year’s tournament will honor Paul Gillis, who served Napa youth as an educator at Redwood Middle School from 1963-1997. Gillis served many roles during those 36 years, as a teacher, assistant principal, coach, activities director and sports referee. A ceremony honoring Gillis is scheduled for 4 p.m. March 19, prior to the boys finals.

The tournament will also honor 2015 Justin-Siena graduate Morgan Malloy by establishing the Morgan Malloy Girls All-Tournament Team. Malloy, who was head coach of the Justin-Siena junior varsity boys basketball team this winter, remains the only three-time All-Dan Clark Tournament selection. She was the Most Valuable Player in her eighth-grade season and was a two-time tournament champion with St. John’s Lutheran. Malloy went on to have a stellar basketball career Justin-Siena, starting on the varsity all four seasons and earning Napa County Co-Player of the Year honors as a senior. The ceremony honoring Malloy is slated for 2:45 p.m. March 19, before the girls finals.

The Boys All-Tournament team was named in honor of Brock Bowers in 2022.

“The tournament continues to create generational memories for the student-athletes, and we are fortunate to have great committee support from Duey Green, Molly Towey, Tim Malloy, Joe Donohoe, Dan Clark and Barrett Donohoe. I am again honored to chair the Dan Clark Tournament and continue the legacy,” said 1985 Justin-Siena graduate Mike Clark, Dan Clark’s son and the tournament director.

First-round games in the boys division are set for 4, 5:15, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. March 13. First-round games in the girls division are scheduled for 4, 5:15 and 6:30 p.m. March 14.

All-day general admission is $5. For students and seniors, it’s $2.

Calistoga High has football coach openings

The Calistoga High football program has openings for the paid positions of head coach and two assistant coaches.

The Wildcats play 8-man football in the North Central League II and have a rich history of success, reaching the North Coast Section semifinals the last three seasons. They get a strong turnout of players each season. Last year they finished with 33 players on the roster, 17 of whom are eligible to return this fall.

“We are looking for a dynamic, experienced and enthusiastic head coach to continue guiding our student-athletes to success both on and off the field,” Calistoga Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz said. “The football program is well supported by both the district and athletic department.”

Interested applicants should apply online through edjoin.org.

