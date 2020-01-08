The Pacific Union College men's and women's basketball teams dropped their California Pacific Conference openers on the road Tuesday to UC Merced.
The men fell 71-53, dropping to 3-9 overall on the season, while the women lost 74-54 to fall to 0-10 on the year.
The men were led by Isaiah McCullough with 13 points, followed closely by Marc Williams with 12. Tim Ford added 9 points and 10 rebounds while De'Rajaee Austin chipped in 9 points with 4 assists.
As a team, the Pioneers shot just 34 percent from the field, 23 percent from three and committed 17 turnovers to just 7 assists.
The Bobcats (9-4, 1-0) were led by Ryan Haywood, who stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals.
The Pioneer women got 20 points and 15 rebounds from Jasmine Peete and 16 points, 4 assists and 4 steals from Olivia Crigler, but it wasn't enough to overcome the 28 turnovers they committed as a team.
The Bobcats (7-7, 1-0) also got a pair of 20-point efforts from Mia Belvin and Haley Owen. Belvin finished with 24 points, 7 steals, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Owen had 21 points, 5 steals, 5 assists and 5 rebounds.
Both PUC teams will play again on Thursday when they host La Sierra of Riverside. The women tip off at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Middletown 55, St. Helena 22
The Saints got 14 points from junior Daphne Steele, but it wasn't enough against the Mustangs on the road Tuesday.
Steele hit three of four 3-point attempts and had 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal.
Middletown (7-5, 2-0) led the Saints (2-12, 0-2) 13-3 after one and 29-8 at halftime.
Marylu Avina added 4 points and 5 rebounds and fellow senior Gabi Vega had 2 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist. Juniors Tina Almanza and Zoe Long rounded out the scoring with 1 point apiece. Almanza also grabbed 6 rebounds and Long had 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
The Saints will look to snap their five-game losing skid on Friday when they host Fort Bragg (4-9, 0-1) at 7:30 p.m.