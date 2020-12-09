Napa Valley Teams Remembered: 2009 a year of firsts for Calistoga soccer

Welcome to yet another chapter of times like this bringing out the reflective side.
While the outbreak of COVID-19 has stopped the world in the form of people losing their lives, being compromised or losing their jobs, it has also meant no sporting events in these parts. I hope you are staying safe during these exceedingly difficult times. Hopefully, we can have some local sports in these parts to talk about soon but in the interim, the printed version of ESPN Classic via the Napa Valley will have to do.
As a former sports reporter, I have thought about events and people I covered that I still remember to this day.
Do you ever witness games of a sport of which your knowledge is passable but not great, yet once you become immersed in watching the team, you can’t help but celebrate their success?
Though it improved after watching my son compete in youth soccer, by my own admission, I do not have in-depth knowledge of soccer like I do of football and a few other sports.
However, I had two rules as a sports reporter:
a) Every sport from football to golf would have coverage space in my sports section
b) When it came to celebrating success, I was an equal-opportunity celebrator — even if I was not fond of the sport. Putting your ego aside in place of celebrating success is a good quality that will take you a long way.
By my own admission Part II, I’m not a soccer fan. But in 2009, I was “all in” when it came to celebrating the victories of Calistoga High boys and girls soccer.
The two sides had two distinctly different narratives, centered mainly around each program’s playoff expectations.
Boys
The Wildcats reached their first-ever section championship game that year, only to lose 2-1 in double-overtime to the Branson Bulls of Ross in the CIF North Coast Section Division III final.
To appreciate the team’s success, you have to understand the journey. The term “team of destiny” sounds trite, but this team had that look throughout the postseason.
Playoff appearances were nothing new to the Wildcats in boys soccer. They had been there every year since 2002, and under three different coaches — Jack McMahon, Arturo Mendoza and Carlos Garcia — but never got past Round 2.
Calistoga had had many a postseason disappointment, even when it had the look of a team that would go a long way:
* A double-overtime loss at home to Mendocino in 2003
* A 2-0 loss at home to Justin-Siena in 2004
* A 3-2 home loss to Head Royce in 2005
* A 2-1 overtime loss at St. Helena in 2007
* A 7-6 overtime loss at home to Branson that was decided by a penalty-kick shootout in 2008
Those teams featured stars who were goal-scoring machines, such as Juan Ramos, Beto Mendoza and Edwin Meza. Each took turns setting the school record for goals scored in a single season, with Meza establishing the current mark of 55 in 2008.
I talked to Coach Garcia before the 2009 season for preview purposes for the Weekly Calistogan, which is a sister publication of the Napa Valley Register. Garcia was coming off a year in which he would lose 12 seniors, many of whom had played vital roles — including Meza.
“This year, I know I have to work hard with the guys,” Garcia said then. “It’s not going to be an easy year, but we’re going to do our best. You know me. I’m working hard to get the kids prepared.”
In past seasons, the Wildcats had so many blowout wins that they were not prepared for the rigors of facing better teams in the postseason. While Calistoga had its share of decisive wins in 2009, it also had a few bumpy roads, such as a 4-0 loss to Anderson Valley and a 4-3 defeat to Roseland Prep. The Wildcats even struggled in a 4-3 win over lowly Tomales.
Honestly, if you told me that the 2009 Wildcats would reach the section title game before the season began, I would have asked if you were heavily medicated.
They got to the playoffs and earned the No. 4 seed. They first edged Bentley 2-1 in a game that probably should have been 5-1, since Calistoga dominated the possession time and had several shots on goal not converted.
The Wildcats then blanked No. 13 Fort Bragg 3-0 at home, before knocking off top-seeded and three-time reigning NCS champion Marin Academy 3-1. Though Calistoga was seeded lower, it got to host the game based on Marin Academy not having lights at its facility. That scenario turned into a big equalizer, since Marin Academy’s facility is on FieldTurf and Calistoga plays on natural grass.
When I look back at the 2009 Wildcats, I see a team that maybe lacked the star power of previous teams but was a more well-oiled machine — and Garcia deserves ample credit.
Throughout the season, the Wildcats were led by Michel Arroyo, Mario Sanchez, Cristian Escobedo, Jose Molina and Andres Hernandez.
Ironically, Arroyo had transferred from St. Helena High to Calistoga after his freshman year — a move akin to former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman going from nemesis of the San Francisco 49ers to one of their leaders in 2018 after his contract had run out in Seattle.
Arroyo had scored the winning goal in the second 10-minute overtime period of St. Helena’s 2-1 playoff win over Calistoga in 2007, only to join the Wildcats the next year. He went on to play soccer for Sonoma State University.
Girls
Calistoga High’s girls soccer program entered its 10th season in 2009, with the first decade of existence having brought minimal success to celebrate. Unlike its male counterpart, Calistoga girls soccer had had only two seasons of postseason hopes — and followed up each one by taking a step backward.
* In 2003, the Wildcats were 8-8-2 but went 6-9-2 the following season
* In 2005, Calistoga went 8-6-2 only to go 7-10 the next season
* In 2008, Stephanie Dietz stepped in to become the Wildcats’ head coach after they had gone 2-10-1 the previous season, but Dietz’s debut saw mostly bumpy roads with a couple baby steps as Calistoga finished 4-10.
The 2009 campaign was at times choppy. But by season’s end, Dietz’s Wildcats had made a strong push to reach the postseason for the first time in school history.
The pinnacle of Calistoga’s season was a 3-2 win over Rincon Valley Christian of Santa Rosa. The Wildcats could not have scripted their first postseason appearance in school history any better if they tried.
Not only did Calistoga get a win in its first postseason contest, but the victory came against an RVC program that had given the Wildcats nothing but headaches in previous years.
The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead into halftime after Krysta Carrillo scored a pair of first-half goals. Carrillo also provided the assist on the Wildcats’ third goal, which Leticia Avina scored.
That goal proved vital as the Eagles came back aggressively by scoring two goals with just minutes remaining in the contest, before Calistoga held off the charge. The backline defense of Maria Escobedo and goalkeeper Megan Hunt, along with the midfield play of Jenna Reynolds, Wendy Garcia and Lupita Mendoza, sealed the win.
Though the season ended three days later with an 8-0 loss to eventual champion Sonoma Academy, 2009 was a season of triumph for the Calistoga girls. Dietz knew her team would eventually succeed, but it was hard to say how soon.
If I were to point to a pivotal time, it would be a 3-2 loss to a Roseland Prep squad from Santa Rosa that would also reach the postseason. The next game was a 5-0 loss to Sonoma Academy that dropped the Wildcats to 3-4-1. They went 5-2-1 after that.
“I knew we had great potential,” Dietz said after the season finale. “It was just trying to get the girls to believe in their abilities. They did well first round of league, played hard, but really picked it up second round. I feel that this is the most important part of the season to start playing well, so I was very pleased with the outcome of the season.”
