Napa Valley Teams Remembered: McCornack more than a volleyball coach

Allison (Zumwalt) Stone, who is also in the SHHS Hall of Fame, echoed those sentiments about McCornack.

“She’s really close to my heart,” Stone said. “Donna is awesome. We have remained close friends. She was not really my coach. She was my mentor, somebody you could go to. I could go to her about anything.”

On the court, McCornack led the Saints to not only the two state titles but also seven league crowns, five section titles, and two state runner-ups finishes. She retired from teaching after the 2010-2011 school year.

When I interviewed McCornack in 2013 for a story regarding her induction into the Hall of Fame, she was both humbled and deflecting when describing her team's success and her individual impact away from the court.

“The program would not have been successful without the support of my husband, Clark, my parents, and the players’ parents,” she said. “Everyone came to the plate to support by driving to tournaments, fundraisers, cheering, sending kids to camps.”