Napa Valley Teams Remembered: McCornack more than a volleyball coach

Welcome to yet another chapter of times like this bringing out the reflective side.
While the outbreak of COVID-19 has stopped the world in the form of people losing their lives, having them compromised or losing their jobs, it has also meant no sporting events in these parts.
I hope you are staying safe during these exceedingly difficult times. Hopefully, we can have some local sports in these parts to talk about soon. But in the interim, the printed version of ESPN Classic via Napa Valley will have to do.
As a former sports reporter, I have thought about events and people I covered that I still remember to this day, even six years after having changed careers.
Today’s version, however, comes with a caveat. I did not cover St. Helena High volleyball from 1972-1989. Nonetheless, I spent 10 years (2004-2014) covering the Upvalley beat for the St. Helena Star and Weekly Calistogan, sister publications of the Napa Valley Register.
Upon landing that beat, my fascination in their story continued. I was aware of the Saints’ volleyball success before I took over the beat, but became exceedingly intrigued thereafter.
Three events that I covered triggered my curiosity: the 2005 Saints Athletic Association Fajita Fest, which featured former volleyball head coach Donna McCornack as guest of honor; halftime of the 2009 St. Helena football team’s season finale against Upper Lake, when members of the 1982 and 1984 CIF state championship teams were honored on the 25th anniversary of the latter; and McCornack being inducted into the St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame with its first class in 2013.
Through those interviews, I gained enormous appreciation for their story. To appreciate the success of St. Helena volleyball program from 1972-1989 you have to understand the deeper meaning of McCornack’s impact on female athletics as a whole, which goes beyond the Saints’ 252-55 combined record during that span.
McCornack was, by definition, a trailblazer.
St. Helena has had its share of teams that shined in various sports. But one would be hard pressed to find anyone who not only enjoyed the kind of success McCornack had on the volleyball court but also had the impact she had away from the court and as a teacher/coach on players' lives.
She inspired Beci Ivanoff, who has coached seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School in St. Helena.
“When I started coaching, I emulated my style after hers, one that was very firm and fair with a super high bar,” said Ivanoff, who was inducted into the St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019. “Donna was supportive in a lot of ways for me, but it wasn’t just coaching. I think she was aware of the dynamics that were going on in our family and provided me with some guidance and support as needed.
“My mom drove me everywhere. Even if we didn’t have the money at the time, and I needed a new pair of basketball shoes, I got the basketball shoes.”
Allison (Zumwalt) Stone, who is also in the SHHS Hall of Fame, echoed those sentiments about McCornack.
“She’s really close to my heart,” Stone said. “Donna is awesome. We have remained close friends. She was not really my coach. She was my mentor, somebody you could go to. I could go to her about anything.”
On the court, McCornack led the Saints to not only the two state titles but also seven league crowns, five section titles, and two state runner-ups finishes. She retired from teaching after the 2010-2011 school year.
When I interviewed McCornack in 2013 for a story regarding her induction into the Hall of Fame, she was both humbled and deflecting when describing her team's success and her individual impact away from the court.
“The program would not have been successful without the support of my husband, Clark, my parents, and the players’ parents,” she said. “Everyone came to the plate to support by driving to tournaments, fundraisers, cheering, sending kids to camps.”
As for sending kids to camps, that was not as mainstream as it is now. So, in that sense, McCornack was ahead of her time. On the court, her teams were conquering foes. Off the court, she was doing heavy lifting on another front — battling hard for the inclusion of all-girl teams in the North Central League I. That may seem so unfathomable in today’s climate, where females compete in athletics in large numbers.
“With passage of time and change in community, the past is forgotten,” McCornack said. “There is new history being made today. History sets the bar for the future because, with our teams, there was no history. We had no clue where this program was going.”
In time, the discovery of where the program was going was incredible.
McCornack graduated from St. Helena High in 1965, an era when there were no organized sports for girls. Since she could not participate in them, she had no frame of reference. In those days, there was a Girls Athletic Club, which had a “sports play day” once a year with Calistoga High. As far as active endeavors, McCornack’s choices were marching band, cheerleading, or nothing.
But Title IX passed in 1972. It states that no person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.
By my own admission, I’m a “man’s man” in that I love my football. However, as a reporter, I saw the importance of celebrating the success of female athletics because one of my three sisters was the lone female playing on the Napa High soccer team with boys in the early 1980s. Hopefully, the readership saw the same perspective. Being a father of two daughters, one 12 and one nearly 14, the importance of celebrating female athletics resonates even greater.
Today’s youngsters — and this is a broad generalization — do not comprehend the significance of Title IX because the only world they know is having the opportunity to play sports and not thinking anything to the contrary. However, there could be a point that it’s a good thing that females are given the opportunity to compete in athletics on a more level field.
McCornack had to convince student-athletes, parents, the community and the administration that it was time for female athletics to stand up and be counted.
If you attended St. Helena High any time between 1972 and 2011, you were either taught or coached by McCornack. Another crux of my 2013 interview was that she did not seek friendship, but rather mentorship. The thought actually crossed her mind that she might have been pushing the student-athletes too hard. But years later, she found that the student-athletes she coached enjoyed the challenge.
She would have been content to have her teams play at the club level, but St. Helena was forced to join the NCL I. She scheduled matches with anyone she could find, such as Santa Rosa. She even played Davis, though that was partly because she was friends with then-Blue Devils head coach Jan Forman.
McCornack entering the coaching ranks when St. Helena was beginning to field female sports teams was a perfect storm — like moisture, unstable air and lift creating a thunderstorm, if you will — because McCornack’s advocacy for female sports teams coincided with a school district that shared a similar vision in supporting Title IX.
Her advocacy took on an even bigger role when it led to serving on the Women’s Advisory Board.
Meetings with league and section officials were different for female coaches than their male counterparts because recording statistics was not even remotely like it is today. In that era, coaches of men’s teams brought player stats to the all-league meetings. Coaches of female teams brought only their win-loss records, so the league Most Valuable Player was generally a player from the league champion.
Though the Saints have not won a section championship since McCornack’s retirement, they were a perennial playoff team for nearly 30 years after she stepped away as Ouvidio Gomes, Herschel Sandler and Benny Rabanal led the program to continued success.
Suffice it to say, St. Helena High athletics as you know them today, specifically female sports, don’t exist without McCornack.
