The St. Helena High baseball team ended its 11-12 season seeded 16th in the North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs and falling to No. 1 seed Fortuna, 7-2, in the first round on May 17 in Humboldt County.

The Saints, well-rested after driving up the day before and visiting Cal State Polytechnic University Humboldt and other sights in the area, scored a run in the top of the first inning.

But the Huskies tied it in the bottom half and added a run in the second and two in the fourth before St. Helena cut it to 4-2 in the top of the fifth. Fortuna pulled away with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Thomas Herdell ended his senior season by leading the Saints’ seven-hit attack, going 2 for 3 with a double, RBI and run scored. Sam Beck also went 2 for 3, while Christian Meineke was 1 for 3 with a RBI, Justice Penterman 1 for 4 with a run scored,and Wynton Meyer 1 for 3.

Micah Marquez pitched the first four innings and took the loss after giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits, a walk, a hit batter and seven strikeouts. Meineke (two earned runs, two hits, two walks, strikeout) pitched the last two innings.

Fortuna (12-8-1) went on to fall to No. 8 seed Piedmont, 5-2, on Saturday. Piedmont visited No. 5 seed Justin-Siena on Wednesday in the semifinals.

