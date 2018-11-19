The Coastal Mountain Conference, the athletic league that comprises the North Central leagues, named five Saints from each the boys and girls soccer teams to all-league teams for the fall soccer season last week.
The St. Helena girls soccer team, which finished the season at 10-4-4 overall and second in the NCL I with a 10-1-3 record, had three players earn first and second team honors with two receiving honorable mentions.
Junior Marylin Avina-Rodriguez headlined the group as the Saints only first team selection. She led the team in goals (11) and points (23) in 14 games this season.
Seniors Elliot Dunham and Andrea Hernandez each made the all-league second team. Dunham scored one goal this year but made 44 saves and only allowed four goals as goal keeper in 14 games this season, filling in for the injured Blayney Adamson. Hernandez recorded the second-most assists on the team with four.
Rounding out the group were freshman Kaylee Moura and junior Emma Fife. In 12 games this season, Moura scored one goal, while Fife scored three and recorded an assist. Fife also shared goal keeper duties with Dunham and had 42 saves to ten goals allowed.
The Saints' season ended in the first round of the North Coast Section Div. 1 fall soccer championships in a 1-0 loss to Lower Lake.
On the boys side, five more Saints made all-league teams.
Senior Francis Aquilina was the lone first-team selection from St. Helena, while fellow senior Mitchell Wilms and sophomore Reynaldo Gonzalez each made the second-team. Freshman Thomas Grimes and sophomore Diego Moya each received honorable mentions. Stats for the boys team were not available.
The Saints finished the year 3-10-3 overall and in seventh place in the NCL I with a 2-8-3 record.