ST. HELENA — It must have crossed the minds of St. Helena softball players as the Saints took a tenuous two-run lead into the late innings Friday night.

Cloverdale may have been thinking payback for what had transpired in the teams’ previous meeting five weeks before, when visiting St. Helena overcame a two-run deficit with two-run rallies in the sixth and seventh innings to sweep the Eagles in North Central League I play.

But the third time was not the charm for Eagles, either.

The top-seeded Saints not only buckled down defensively after a shaky start but made several highlight-reel plays, as Ari Farrell pitched a no-hitter and drove in both runs in a 2-0 victory over No. 2 seed Cloverdale in the North Coast Section Division 5 championship game.

“They knew a lot about us, but we knew a lot about them,” Saints senior catcher Sofia Cupp said. “We know how to hit their pitcher and we knew where their players hit and how to stop it. Using our knowledge to counteract what they knew about us and capitalizing on that helped us drive towards the win today.”

According to St. Helena softball head coach and athletic director Brandon Farrell, it’s the school’s first section title in softball and first section title in a strictly “team” sport since 1987, when the volleyball team won one. He’s not counting the section team titles won by the 1991 and 1999 tennis teams and the 2006 wrestling squad because athletes in those sports can also win individual championships.

A grounder fumbled by St. Helena’s Skylar Freutel at second base to open the game led to Tylie Hatcher getting to third base with one out on a Camie Donahoo sacrifice bunt. But a strikeout, an intentional walk to cleanup hitter Rylee Reasoner, and a soft fly ball to Freutel stranded Hatcher.

The Saints got on the board in the bottom of the first. With one out, Tahlia Smith reached on an error and advanced to third base when she drew an overthrow by the catcher while stealing second. She then scored on Farrell’s single to center field. Courtesy runner Emily Glakeler stole second before a strikeout by Cloverdale’s standout sophomore pitcher, Charlotte Burchett, and a fielder’s choice ended the rally.

Linnea Cupp started a 2 for 3 night with a single in the second, but was forced out at second on a fielder’s choice.

Cloverdale threated to tie it in the third, after Shasta Vlasak reached on a shallow fly ball off the glove of right fielder Olive Filippini and Hatcher reached on a bunt thanks to an overthrow. But Filippini backed up on the overthrow and threw home to Linnea Cupp, covering the plate from her first base position, in time to keep Vlasak from scoring. She backpedaled, fell, and was tagged out by Cupp.

Coach Farrell said having the early 2-0 lead seemed to settle his players’ nerves.

“We practiced that scramble thing the other day and those kids executed it, but not just because they practiced it,” he said. “They were just aware of what was going on and I just felt like there was so much togetherness and preparation that they were able to do it.”

Hatcher was stranded once again, as left fielder Bea Anagnostakis made a running catch and catcher Sofia Cupp made a diving catch in foul territory.

In the bottom of the third, Sofia Cupp singled to left and hustled to third on a Smith sacrifice bunt before scoring on Farrell’s opposite-field single to right.

The closest the Eagles came to getting a base runner after that was when Donahoo grounded out to Farrell on a full count in the sixth, and when Reasoner hit a hard grounder to the 4 hole that Freutel turned into possibly the most spectacular play of the season. The senior dove to snag the ball in the top of her glove, rolled over, and threw from her knees to Linnea Cupp with just enough velocity to get Reasoner by a half-step at first base.

“She’s done that a few times,” Linnea Cupp said of Freutel.

Farrell threw out and struck out the next two batters to end the game. Mitts went flying as St. Helena players and coaches screamed and hugged.

Freutel went 2 for 3, Anagnostakis 1 for 2 and Sofia Cupp 1 for 3 as the Saints belted out eight hits.

Sofia Cupp has been known to intentionally lose her lunch to rid herself of nerves before games, but not in this biggest game of the season.

“Surprisingly no, I didn’t have to do it tonight,” she said. “I do it before most games, but I was just so zoned in that I blocked everything out of my mind. “Before we even stepped on the field, we started out coming forward to get our energy together and trying to carry that on, and it really helped motivate us to continue playing with strong energy through the entire game.

“We five seniors have played together since we were little kids, when we were just starting out. Even with the newer kids we started playing with, we’ve developed into this huge family and organization that we’re super proud of, and winning this section championship really seals the deal. We’re so happy about it.”

Linnea Cupp said it was important to score early, unlike when the Saints scored all of their runs in the fifth and sixth innings in Tuesday’s 4-0 semifinal win over Head-Royce.

“Cloverdale can have momentum later in the game, so it was good that we scored early so we could pick up our energy,” she said. “When we have that high energy, it makes us tough to beat. I think early on we decided to stay focused and calm and I think being calm throughout the game helped us stay focused and not freak out when the ball got hit to us and stuff.”

The Saints won their first-ever league title in 2021 but didn’t have any playoffs due to the pandemic.

In 2022, they finished second to Fort Bragg in the NCL I and made the playoffs for the first time in 21 years. Seeded No. 2, they made it to the section title game but fell 3-1 at No. 1 seed Hoopa Valley. They went on to make the Northern California Division V playoffs as the No. 2 seed, but fell 4-2 to No. 3 seed Los Altos in the semifinals.

This year, their efforts finally came to fruition with a coveted section championship.

“It’s been a long haul with these girls,” Coach Farrell said. “So much work goes into something like this and these kids, all they ever did was listen to me. I messaged the moms today and said I really appreciated all the years of working with these girls. I coached a lot of them when they were 9 years old. Most of them were on some form of Little League team with me. I just know these kids and they care more about each other than anything they do on their own.

“I don’t know if I could have written this out better than the way it turned out. They battled through some tight games. We told them they’re not going to make their mark by doing something they can’t control, like how many hits they’re going to get or how many strikeouts they’re going to get or how many defensive plays they’re going to make. They’re going to win this because they care about each other and they come together as a team and they support each other, and that’s what they did.

“There’s no evidence other than that last-inning play by Skylar. That was incredible, and the diving catch by Sofia. Those things didn’t happen just because they’re good athletes. They happened because they want it and they’ve worked and worked for a lot of years.”

Along with her RBI singles and no-hitter, Ari Farrell made a huge defensive play with leaping “ice cream cone” stab of a high-bouncing chopper and throw to first for the third out of the fifth.

“That was my first one like that,” she said. “That was really exciting for me because (my teammates) don’t think I can jump, but I jumped for that one.”

The Saints shut out all three of their section playoff opponents, and have now have shutouts in six of their last seven games. Farrell, who pitched 3 1/3 shutout innings in a 13-3 win over Kelseyville during that span, has 35 1/3 consecutive scoreless frames after Friday’s gem.

“I went into it, not nervous, but definitely very analytical and rehearsing the old games because I knew they had the ability to hit off me and be competitive with our team,” she said. “I was thinking a lot but I wasn’t nervous because I knew what this team could do and we’ve seen them before, so I knew exactly what to expect. I knew every single batter and what their weaknesses were. I knew exactly what was coming.

“I love my defense. Anytime they hit it on the ground I’m like, OK, somebody’s got it, somebody’s going to knock it down, and our outfield is crazy. They run for every single ball. I’m so proud of them. I’m just so thankful that I can trust everything’s going to go right behind me. I’m just thankful that today I got to play on my home field. I don’t know if I’ll be able to play here again, so it was great to have such a memorable win on this field.”

Added Coach Farrell, “I’m super proud of her. I can’t say enough about all the kids and then to do it with your own kid, and watch how many times she’s thrown bullpens and pitched to us and things like that, to have her go out there and get the last out was special.”

The Saints (23-4) now return to the NorCal playoffs, but Coach Farrell couldn’t be sure if they will host the first two rounds again like they did last year. The brackets should be posted at cifstate.org on Sunday.

“We may actually get bumped up to Division 4 or Division 3 (and be a lower seed),” he said. “Who knows? It’s not something I’m worried about now. We wanted to make our mark. We’ll figure out next week when they figure out next week.”

As section finalists, the Eagles (16-6) should join the Saints in NorCals.

“Cloverdale, hat’s off to them. They did a great job,” Coach Farrell said of the Eagles, who have only three seniors this year. “That pitcher of theirs spins it just off of our barrel. She’s done it all of her career and she’s got two more years. They’re going to be a good team next year.”

St. Helena should be in the mix again, too, with eight underclassmen this year who include a dominant pitcher in Smith.

“A lot of these kids couldn’t throw it 20 feet, 30 feet when they started out at 9 years old and we just kept working with them and they kept coming back to practice,” Coach Farrell said. “There were a lot of times (these last three seasons) when we tried to play really high competition and we got smacked around quite a bit. But all of that prepares you and I felt like if we just continued to play, we would be in this situation (with a shot at a section title) and sure enough, they were able to do it.

“I can’t say enough about our assistant coaches, Kristen Ashley and Darrell Quirici. They really push the players, but they also back off when they need to, and they get the most out of our kids. They’re a terrific part of this program that goes unnoticed.”

