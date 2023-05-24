ST. HELENA — It doesn’t look in the box score like Ari Farrell needed a lot of help pitching the St. Helena softball team past No. 4 seed Head-Royce, 4-0, in a North Coast Section Division 5 semifinal playoff game Tuesday night.

The senior amassed 11 strikeouts and gave up the Jayhawks’ only hit and walk in the seventh, leading St. Helena (22-4) to its 13th straight win. But she’ll be the first to admit she couldn’t have done it without her teammates in the field.

Through the first four innings, Head-Royce senior Rachel Block was keeping pace with Farrell. Each had struck out six and had a shutout going. Block’s teammates helped her get out of a jam in the fourth after she walked Tahlia Smith and Farrell — who was replaced by courtesy runner Emily Glakeler — with one out.

Sophomore shortstop Elena Krauss caught a low popup, bringing to bat the only Saint to hit one out of the park at home this season, Skylar Freutel. When the senior missed and fell behind 0-2 in the count, Smith tried to steal home as senior catcher Molly Reichmuth threw the ball back to Block. But Block alertly threw it right back and Reichmuth tagged out Smith to end the dramatic inning.

But after the Jayhawks (14-4) were retired in order again, Freutel was back in the batter’s box and promptly ripped a double that hit left-field fence on the fly.

“What was tough about this pitcher was she had a lot of different spins. I am a sucker for high balls, so trying to lay off those was hard for me,” Freutel said. “But we talked about laying off the high ones and looking to hit the fat meatballs that come down the middle. I adjusted and stayed back in the box. That double got our team going. After that, we could just start smacking them through the infield and get the runs in.”

A Blythe Brakesman sacrifice bunt moved Freutel to third before Linnea Cupp drove her in by beating out an infield single.

“We’ve got a pretty fast, athletic team, and in that situation I felt like Tahlia had a good chance of making it home on a close play. Worst case scenario is Skylar comes up (the next inning) with nobody on base as the leadoff hitter, so we had a decent chance,” Coach Farrell said. “They made a nice play on Tahlia, but Skylar answered the bell with a big double, and then Linnea coming through by driving the ball into the infield made it all that much sweeter. It kinda relaxed everybody, too.

“We knew Rachel was a really good pitcher, so we knew what we were up against. I felt that if the kids were able to get to the second and third time (through the batting order), we had a little bit of an advantage. I think the kids would really like to have their hitting locked in right from the get-go, but that’s just not how the game’s played. They’re getting better at being patient the second and third time around and learning from what the pitcher has. Rachel’s rise ball was right on point, and then it got a little higher and was easier to lay off as we went through the game.”

After Farrell struck out the side in the sixth, Sophia Cupp matched her twin sister by reaching on an infield single and scoring on a triple to left field by Smith. Farrell then singled in Smith. Glakeler ran for her, stole second and third, and scored when Olive Fillippini got an unusual RBI while striking out. Reichmuth dropped the third strike and when she threw to first base to get Filippini, Glakeler alertly bolted home and scored standing up to make it 4-0.

While the Saints had never played Head-Royce before, Block and Farrell were on the same Ohana Tigers travel team last year and will be again this summer.

“She pitched a really good game,” Ari Farrell said. “My heart goes out to her.”

Leadoff hitter Juno Yu tried to spark the Jayhawks in the seventh by ending Farrell’s no-hit bid with a line-drive single to left field and attempting to steal second base. But the freshman was tagged out well before the bag by shortstop Tahlia Smith after a perfect throw by catcher Sofia Cupp.

Farrell then walked Hedy Friedman on a full count, but the senior was forced out at second on a grounder to Smith. A popup to Linnea Cupp at first base then ended the game, touching off a wild celebration by the Saints as they advanced to the section championship game for the second year in a row.

Farrell seemed less concerned about how many hits she would give up than working with her teammates to win the game.

“I always feel like I have a lot of faith that the next batter, if they hit it, it’ll go to someone in the field and they’ll move and they’ll get it and I trust that. We can turn a double play if we need to,” she said. “I just really trust my defense a lot, so it doesn’t faze me.”

When the Jayhawks made contact, it usually went to the right side because of Farrell’s velocity. Freutel and Linnea Cupp were busy at second base and first base, and right fielder Filippini made a running catch.

“She threw the ball over the plate. She’s been doing it all year,” Coach Farrell said of his daughter. “She didn’t lose her focus, and I think that comes from playing a lot. She’ll have games where she will get hit all the time. You have to learn how to be focused every pitch, and she does a good job of that. I couldn’t be more proud of how she competes every day. It’s not the easiest job in the world, and she’s work hard to get where she’s at, so I’m really happy for her.”

A year ago, then-No. 2 seed St. Helena made the NCS playoffs for the first time in 21 years and lost the section title game, 3-1, to a team they’d never faced before — No. 1 seed Hoopa Valley, after a six-hour drive north. This time, the Saints will host North Central League I rival Cloverdale (16-5) for the title at 7 p.m. Friday. St. Helena won both league meetings, 4-0 and 6-4, but had to come from behind with two-run rallies in the sixth and seventh to beat the Eagles at their place.

“Their pitcher has given us a lot of fits,” Coach Farrell said of sophomore Charlotte Burchett. “She’s done a good job of keeping us off balance, and they’ve got a very well-coached team. Margaret (Fitzgerald, head coach) does a good job. They’ve got a great catcher, they know how to play defense, they know how to cover the different things softball team do, like bunts and steals.

“It’s going to be a tough challenge. But our kids are up for it. We’ve been wanting this second opportunity (to win a section title) and we’ve got a couple more practice days to see what it’s like.”

Ari Farrell, who pitched complete games the first two times against Cloverdale, will likely be in the circle again Friday.

“It will be difficult because they’ll be prepared. They’ll know what to expect,” she said. “They know all my pitches, so I’m not going to fool them. It’s just going to be trusting the defense, playing my game, and then hitting is important to back up that defense. They’re very competitive.

“We got a comeback win at their place. I think they thought they had it in the bag. But the good thing about our team is we always go hard the whole game. So even if we do end up getting behind, I have full trust that we’ll compete the whole game with them. I’m ready. I’m ready to take on Cloverdale.”