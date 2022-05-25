North Coast Section Division 5 Softball Playoffs: St. Helena reaches title game with 2-1 walk-off win over Clear Lake

Anyone who began following the St. Helena High softball program in the early 2000s but stopped after the 2019 Saints posted yet another single-digit-win season would not believe what’s happened since.

They were showing progress even during a 2020 season canceled after five games because of the pandemic, going 2-1-1 against mostly bigger schools in Brandon Farrell’s first year as head coach.

Last year, despite having no playoffs because of COVID-19, they managed to play 23 games and win 17 of them, and win the North Central League I with a 13-1 record.

The only way up from there was to make the playoffs for the first time in eight years. St. Helena did that with a second-place, 11-2 league record and 15 regular-season wins.

Thanks to a No. 2 seed in the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs, they got a first-round bye before beating visiting No. 7 seed South Fork 2-0 in Saturday night’s quarterfinal.

Now the Saints (17-7) find themselves in Friday’s 5 p.m. section championship game at No. 1 seed Hoopa Valley (21-5) in Humboldt County after pulling out a 2-1 win over the NCL I’s third-place team, No. 3 seed Clear Lake, on Tuesday night.

“It’s exciting,” said Alexandra Hill, who along with Andrea Tobon are this young squad’s only seniors. “I remember four years ago when I first came onto this field. It’s crazy to think that this is the same field because that first year we struggled a lot. It’s just amazing to see how far these girls have come and how hard we’ve worked and to see that put towards something this big.”

As the whole town probably knows by now, lefty-hitting junior Linnea Cupp smacked a long sacrifice fly to right field to drive in speedy freshman Tahlia Smith from third base with the winning run with one out in the seventh inning Tuesday night.

Clear Lake had beaten the Saints on their own field six games before, 3-2, by holding St. Helena to one run in the seventh. This time, junior pitcher Ari Farrell and her defense held the Cardinals to a run in the fourth, as doubles by Hailee Bussard and Sierra Bruch tied the score 1-1.

The next time Bruch came up, with runners at first and third in the top of the seventh, was “nerve-wracking” for Hill when the slugger hit the ball her way in right field.

“I saw it and I sent up a little prayer,” Hill recalled. “I just told myself ‘Basic fundamentals, track the ball all the way in, use two hands, and hang on for dear life.’ We’ve definitely been starting to put make those plays and that makes all the difference.”

Added Coach Farrell, “When they got first and third, we just talked about making her hit something out of the strike zone because she was the one who hit it off the wall, and Ari threw a great pitch. We knew she was an aggressive swinger, and Alexandra came up and made a nice play on it and that gave us the final spark to finish it off.”

In the bottom half, Cupp, whose sister Sofia Cupp had scored St. Helena’s first run, was needed to help score another. She gave it such a ride, Smith was able to score the winner standing up.

“I couldn’t be more happy for somebody like Linnea Cupp – to come through at the end like that and get us a fly ball,” Coach Farrell said. “She’s just the perfect person to come and do a simple job that in the scorebook that doesn’t mean anything except it means everything for our season. Very happy with her. We had all sorts of plays, everywhere. Skyler Fruetal did a magnificent job at second base. Everything was gobbled up there. Kept us in the game.”

Gema Jimenez (1 for 2, walk), Blythe Brakesman (1 for 2, walk, stolen base), Skylar Fruetal (1 for 4) and Linnea Cupp (1 for 4, RBI) had St. Helena’s four hits.

Clear Lake had six hits but fewer base runners due to its pitcher giving up six walks and hitting two batters.

Meanwhile, Ari Farrell allowed only one run on seven strikeouts and one walk.

“Ari pitched her heart out,” Coach Farrell said. “She didn’t have a good grip on the ball. Her spin pitches were kinda all over the place, but she was able to get outs with her fastball.”

“I’m so proud of the girls. We did some discussing after Saturday. At yesterday’s practice we came up with a game plan and the kids executed it and we made the plays when we had to.”

The Saints will head to the Hoopa Reservation a day early.

“Hoopa is up near Weaverville, 6½, 7 hours away, so we’ll be spending the night,” Hill said. “Hopefully we bring the same energy.”

South Fork (10-13) had to make that kind of trip for Saturday night’s quarterfinal at St. Helena, coming from Miranda in Humboldt County, and couldn’t get on the board against Farrell. She rang up 15 strikeouts and allowed just two hits to the Cubs. The junior had been almost as good in a 4-3 loss in their NCL I finale at Fort Bragg eight days before that had cost them a share of the league title. She had pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts, but none of the runs were earned as the defense committed three errors.

The Saints were much sharper on Saturday. Even when they’re not, Farrell will take her teammates over anybody.

“They really pump me up,” she said. “They make me feel really good. The team atmosphere is really good with this group.”

She was especially appreciative of catcher Sofia Cupp throwing out a runner trying to steal second base in the seventh inning, squashing a potential rally by the Cardinals.

“Sofia did incredible. Her throw down to second base really, really helped us in an important last stretch of the game,” she said. “I’m really proud of her.”

Coach Farrell said the Saints just need to score a little sooner than they did Saturday night, when they scored in the third and sixth innings.

Linnea Cupp went 2 for 3 and scored, Brakesman was 1 for 3, and Farrell went 1 for 3 for the Saints' four hits. Sofia Cupp walked and also scored. Alexis Lund, Reese Dahline, Smith and Hill also walked.

“It was a good game. We’re happy to move on. In the playoffs, you take every victory you can. You don’t give them back. Unfortunately, we made it a lot more difficult than what I anticipated,” Brandon Farrell said. “I felt like we were ready offensively. We were just a little too anxious at the plate. A couple of runs in the first inning would have helped calm the nerves, We didn’t push those across and I think it kinda raised everybody’s anxiety. It is what it is.

Summer Contreras went all six innings for South Fork, allowing one earned run on the 4 hits and 5 walks while striking out 8. The junior and freshman Shawnessy Conway-O’Neill had the two hits at the plate.

“Ari threw outstanding," Coach Farrell said. "None of the hits she gave up were disastrous, either. She pitched really well. Sofia Cupp throwing the girl out at second was a big out in the seventh inning. Overall, I think those two kinda commanded the game and really did a nice job.”

Ari Farrell was asked what it’s been like having her father as head coach since 2020, after he had been at the helm of the St. Helena football program the 12 years before that.

“I really like it because, I don’t know, we work together at home all the time, so it’s rewarding to have him right there with me when I have accomplishments,” she said. “Sometimes it gets a little sticky, but I love him to death and I’m really happy that I get to spend this time with him.”

Visiting St. Helena for a semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday will be No. 3 seed Clear Lake (16-7), which knocked out No. 6 Upper Lake 8-2 on Friday night. The Cardinals finished third in the North Central League I at 11-3 behind the second-place Saints (11-2 NCL I).

St. Helena, after beating Clear Lake 5-2 in the first league meeting on April 5, lost to the Cardinals 3-2 on April 29 when a seventh-inning Saints rally produced just one run.

Farrell also went the distance in that loss, striking out 12, but she gave up eight hits and three earned runs. That’s how badly she wants to win this rubber game.

“It’ll be a huge game,” she said. “We’ve seen them twice and we hope to take home a win after they beat us on our home field.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.