North Coast Section Division 7 Football Playoffs: St. Helena clobbers Cloverdale again to reach final

ST. HELENA — It wasn’t long before a football game between teams trading touchdowns had the theme of the Herman’s Hermits song “I’m Henry VIII, I Am” — as in “second verse, same as the first.”

Second-seeded St. Helena ended up blasting No. 3 seed Cloverdale 45-13 in a North Coast Section Division 7 playoff semifinal Friday night, six weeks after routing the Eagles in a North Central League I contest.

The difference between the Saints’ 49-6 rout at Cloverdale on Oct. 9 and the rematch was this one was competitive for a quarter.

With the win, St. Helena (10-1) marched to the title game for the first time since 2014, when it lost 14-7 to Salesian. The Saints, who are seeking their first section title in football since 1977, were to learn of their opponent when No. 4 Clear Lake of Lakeport visited top-seeded St. Vincent de Paul of Petaluma on Saturday afternoon.

Either way, the title game will be another rematch. St. Vincent is the only team to hand the Saints a defeat this season, 14-13 at St. Helena on Sept. 10. The Saints defeated Clear Lake 40-14 on Oct. 29.

St. Helena found the end zone on its first possession when Ivan Robledo scored the first of his three touchdowns from 3 yards out. Francisco Arias added the first of his six extra points to give the Saints a 7-0 lead.

The hosts forced a quick punt on Cloverdale’s first series and were poised to put the contest out of reach early when they reached the Eagles’ 20-yard line. However, Cloverdale’s Edgardo Ruiz recovered a Saints fumble and, one play later, Eagles quarterback Caden Axell connected with Dylan Muller on a swing pass that Muller turned into an 80-yard touchdown.

Robledo and Muller traded touchdowns again, the former on a 41-yard run and the latter on a 98-yard kickoff return. But Cloverdale missed the extra point and the Saints led 14-13. Robledo capped another long drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 21-13 lead after one quarter, before St. Helena asserted control early in the second period.

The only time the Eagles stopped the Saints was when the hosts turned the ball over, which they did four times but did not have to punt. St. Helena’s offensive line of Cal Lehman, Alexzander Svenningsen, Jadon Meyer, Jorge Gonzalez, Orlando Segura and tight end Henry Dixon opened up boulevards to the tune of 537 yards rushing. Cloverdale’s five-man front appeared slow afoot as the Saints’ quickness off the ball was to their advantage.

“They were blitzing a lot and got through a couple of times. We have to pick those things up,” St. Helena head coach Ian MacMillan said. “We were a little shaky at times in that we weren’t picking up a blitz here and there and we put the ball on the ground too many times. Those are things we have to look at on film, but overall I’m happy with the effort. The O-line did really well.

“They did a couple of things we weren’t ready for, but with the running clock in the second half we didn’t get a chance to fix it.”

The Saints had three 100-yard rushers — quarterback Spencer Printz (nine carries, 154 yards), Harrison Ronayne (14 carries, 130 yards) and Robledo (11 carries, 126 yards, four touchdowns) — and nearly had a fourth, as Elguin Flores carried nine times for 86 yards.

“The O-line just gave us an opportunity to make big plays and we were able to make a lot of yardage,” Printz said. “It’s so nice having so many options. It’s perfect.”

With 8:34 left in the second quarter, St. Helena seized control of the game like a boa constrictor. Printz completed a screen pass that Charlie Knight turned into a 23-yard touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff, Clayton Crean forced a fumble that Miles Harvey returned 12 yards for a score. Robledo later scored on a 36-yard run, and 37-yard Arias field goal supplied the final margin of victory.

St. Helena’s defensive performance was confounding yet outstanding, as the 80-yard connection from Axell to Muller skew the numbers. Including that play, St. Helena allowed a paltry 122 yards on 24 plays. Cloverdale also had just three first downs.

“We got caught on a blitz on the swing pass,” MacMillan said. “No. 5 (Muller) is a good player. We knew going in that he was their guy. He just outran us. Other than that, I thought the defense played well. Both Varg (Saints defensive coordinator Steve Vargus) and I were happy. We got some pressure on them and generated a couple of turnovers.”

Fernando Diaz and Dixon teamed on a sack. Robledo had two tackles for losses and Gonzalez had one. Dixon led the team with four impact tackles (gains resulting in 1-3 yards, while Ronayne had two and Gonzalez and Lehman each had one. Ronayne and Robledo each had a fumble recovery, while Knight soared in the air for an interception.

Though the Saints did not know their next opponent after beating Cloverdale, the coaching staff of MacMillan, Rich Cotruvo, Steve Shifflett, Steve Vargus and Brendan Shanks know abundantly well the challenge that faces their players as they seek to complete the journey of section champions.

“It’s going to be a challenging week,” MacMillan said of facing St. Vincent or Clear Lake. “Both are really good teams. We’ll have the routine change because we don’t have school, but we still have practice. I told them that not many teams get to practice on Thanksgiving. That’s a special day that we have as far as having families there.”