The St. Helena High softball team, as the No. 1 seed in the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs, received a first-round bye on Tuesday. The Saints (22-4) and will put an 11-game win streak on the line when they host the winner of Wednesday's opener between No. 8 seed St. Vincent de Paul (8-13) or No. 9 seed Upper Lake (10-2) on Friday or Saturday.

St. Helena won both games of a doubleheader by the 10-run mercy rule against visiting Kelseyville last Thursday, 11-0 in a six-inning first game and 13-3 in a five-inning makeup game, to finish 14-0 in the North Central League I.

In the opener, Tahlia Smith pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out 13 and walking or hitting zero batters. The sophomore also went 3 for 4 with a triple, double, two stolen bases and two runs scored to lead the Saints’ 15-hit performance. Aribella Farrell was 2 for 2 with a walk, RBI and run scored, while Olive Filippini went 2 for 3 with one RBI, and Sofia Cupp 2 for 4 with a stolen base.

Linnea Cupp was 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI, Skylar Freutel 1 for 3 with a double and run scored, Blythe Brakesman 1 for 2 with one RBI, walk and run scored, Emily Glakeler 1 for 3 with one RBI, Gema Jimenez 1 for 2 with a walk and stolen base and Anouk Sperske 1 for 1 with a stolen base. Alexis Lund, Maggie Carmichael and Rosemary also scored one run apiece.

Farrell started the second game in the pitching circle, allowing one hit and striking out seven with no free passes in 3 1/3 innings. Smith relieved with one out in the fourth inning, when Kelseyville scored all of its runs to cut its deficit to 11-3. But St. Helena scored in the bottom of the fourth and fifth to end the contest.

The Saints banged out 16 hits and were once again led by their pitcher at the plate, as Farrell was 3 for 4 with two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored. Smith went 2 for 4 with a triple, RBI, stolen base and two runs scored, while Linnea Cup was 2 for 2 with a triple, double, RBI and run scored, Sofia Cupp 2 for 3 with two RBI, a walk and a run scored, Beatrice Anagnostakis 2 for 2 with one RBI, a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored, and Freutel 2 for 4 with two RBI and a run scored.

Lund went 1 for 1 with a stolen base and run scored, Brakesman 1 for 2 with one RBI and a run scored, and Filippini 1 for 3 with a walk and run scored. Jimenez walked twice and scored a run, and Sperske was hit by a pitch.

Varsity Baseball

St. Helena opens playoffs at Fortuna

The Saints (11-11) were happy to make the cut in Division 5, but as the No. 16 seed had to trek to Humboldt County to play No. 1 seed Fortuna (11-7-1) Wednesday night at Newburg Park.

St. Helena was coming off Friday's 11-4 loss at visiting Kelseyville. The Saints' five hits came from Christian Meineke (2 for 2, double, two RBI, walk, run scored), Sam Beck (1 for 3, triple, two RBI, stolen base), Micah Marquez (1 for 3, run scored) and Thomas Herdell (1 for 3, run scored).

They also lost their previous game, 10-6 to visiting Clear Lake on May 9. Their seven hits came from Marquez (1 for 4, double, RBI, run scored), Herdell (1 for 3, walk), Wynton Meyer (1 for 4, run scored), Meineke (1 for 4, double, RBI, two runs scored), Josh Johnson (1 for 3, RBI), Zantos Segura (1 for 3) and Justice Penterman (1 for 3, RBI).

In a 3-1 road win over Lower Lake on May 5, St. Helena's four hits came from Herdell (2 for 3, run scored), Meyer (1 for 4) and Beck (1 for 3, RBI).

