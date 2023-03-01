The St. Helena High wrestling season ended with five girls and two boys competing in North Coast Section Championship meets Feb. 17-18.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“Overall, it was a really great year for both our girls and boys,” St. Helena head coach Will Sasser said. “We are excited for this wrestling community to build during the offseason. We have high hopes in the future for this young program.”

Qualifying for the boys’ Masters Meet at James Logan High in Union City were seniors David Aguilera (132) and Rhett Ryan (195 pounds).

Aguilera opened with a tough 11-7 loss to Windsor sophomore Christian Matamoros. He bounced back with a 13-0 major decision over Dougherty Valley sophomore Hezekiah Negrete Lopez, before bowing out with a 15-0 loss by technical fall to Tamalpais senior Marco Spallas.

Ryan defaulted due to injury 2:08 into his opener against Hoopa senior Jason Marshall and forfeited his second match.

“They were leaders in the practice room in our final week preparation for NCS and they left it all on the mat,” Sasser said.

For the girls at Albany High, freshman Anais Hernandez placed sixth and sophomore Piper Pike seventh in their weight classes to earn medals. Hernandez’ twin sister, freshman Anakarla Hernandez, went 3-2 as the Saints tied Del Norte for 33rd place out of 103 schools.

Anais Hernandez (121 pounds) had a busy tournament with a whopping eight matches, winning five of them.

She was pinned in 3:37 by KT Thompson of Campolindo in the first round. But she came back with five straight consolation victories — pinning Castro Valley freshman Adriana Angeles in 4:24 and Mt. Eden senior Eliza Ja Corrales in 4:01, edging James Logan freshman Evelyn Bernardo 2-1, and pinning Montgomery freshman Mila Martin in 54 seconds and Freedom freshman Yazmin Tirado in 1:39.

Her run ended when she was pinned in 3:39 by eventual third-place finisher CoraRose Adams, an Antioch junior, and losing the fifth-place match by injury default to American High sophomore Kristy Zhu.

Pike (131 pounds) went 4-2. She pinned junior Jade Lopez of James Logan and senior Jennifer Balderrama of Hayward High before losing 8-6 to junior Maci Stemmons of Monte Vista-Danville. She then beat junior Brook Ironside of California-San Ramon 7-2, lost 3-2 to freshman Lana Nguyen of Dublin High, before beating junior Ava Thomas of Castro Valley 7-4 in the seventh-place match.

Anakarla Hernandez (137) was pinned in 1:03 by eventual runner-up Jasmine Vo, a Santa Rosa High senior, but bounced back with three straight wins in consolation, by pin in 1:35 over American Canyon freshman Mayliah Cabanayan, 9-0 over sophomore Mercedes Garcia of Novato High, by pin in 4:02 over Stuart Hall sophomore Sienna Bianchi, before losing 6-2 to Campolindo sophomore Camila Baxter.

Going 0-2 for the Saints were junior Sylvia Meyer (106), who was pinned in 1:01 and 1:00, and freshman Jimena Reynaga-Castro (126), who was pinned in 26 seconds and 2:42.

“The girls program is exciting for us all,” Sasser said. “We continued to build the program with five girls this year with more incoming next year. Sylvia and Jimena stepped up this year in their first season and wrestled nearly all varsity tournaments in preparation for NCS, with Sylvia placing in three varsity tournaments this year.

“Piper continued her growth in the sport, wrestling to her seventh seed. She is so committed to her sport and is constantly asking questions, staying after to work on technique, and attending offseason camps and clinics. Her growth is due to her dedication. The sky is the limit for her.”

The Hernandez twins stood out in their first year of high school wrestling.

“Though she came up short of placing, Anakarla finished in the top 12 at NCS and won 25 matches wrestling at a higher weight class her entire year,” said Sasser. “She's no nonsense, never worried about her opponent's name, school or record. We jokingly asked her to wrestle heavyweight for a dual and she agreed to it without blinking. She truly is all in.

“Anais injury defaulted in her fifth-place match due to a concussion, but will be cleared in the coming week to play softball in the spring. She was tenacious in her final day at NCS and all her hard work shows on the mat. With each match she becomes more comfortable and willing to attack.”

Today in sports history: March 2 Video 1940: Seabiscuit wins his final race, retires as leading money-winning horse in world 1962: Wilt Chamberlain scores an NBA-record 100 points 1966: Chicago’s Bobby Hull becomes first NHL player to have two 50-goal seasons 1969: Boston’s Phil Esposito becomes first NHL player with 100 points in a season 2011: Pittsburgh clinches at least a share of the Big East regular-season championship 2018: Kristina Vogel of Germany wins a record-tying 11th women’s world cycling title