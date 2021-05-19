North Napa Valley Prep Report: Marquez lifts Saints in baseball with walk-off

It was Senior Day for the St. Helena High baseball team, but it was one freshman Micah Marquez will remember just as much.

After helping the junior varsity baseball team rout Kelseyville in the afternoon, Marquez joined the varsity squad for its evening game and ended up being the hero in an eight-inning, 5-4 North Central League victory over the Knights.

Each team had scored three runs in the sixth inning, turning a 1-1 deadlock after three innings into a 4-4 tie.

In the top of the seventh, senior pitcher Stacy Nelson III struck out the side. St. Helena got a base runner in the bottom of half when Miles Harvey was hit by a pitch with two outs, but he was stranded.

Kelseyville threatened in the top of the extra frame when its leadoff hitter singled and took second base on a sacrifice bunt. After an out, a full-count walk put runners at first and second, but Nelson got a comebacker to end it.

Nelson then singled up the middle to lead off the bottom half. But it didn’t look good for the Saints after the next two batters struck out, even though Nelson had stolen second base.