Orestimba pitcher Jacquelyn Lujan did what St. Helena softball fans were so used to seeing Ari Farrell do all season — drive in enough runs to get herself the win in the pitcher’s circle.

The senior pitched a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk and belted a two-run double as the fifth-seeded Warriors from Newman ended the fourth-seeded Saints’ best season ever with an 8-0 victory in the first round of the Northern California Regional Division V playoffs on Tuesday.

Only freshman Olive Filippini was able to get a hit off Lujan, who will continue her softball career with NAIA school Simpson University of Redding after signing with the Red Hawks in January.

The only other St. Helena player to reach base was Farrell, with a walk. Lujan also drew a walk off Farrell, one of an uncharacteristic five free passes the senior allowed along with seven hits and seven earned runs.

“We got beat by a better team,” St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell said. “Their pitcher was lights-out. She was hitting every spot that she threw at today. She made it really difficult on us. We tried to look down, to get the ball down a little bit, and she was able to get that past us for the most part. It made it tough on us.

“We had a couple of chances to keep the game at zeros in the first inning and they got two runs, and I think that kinda deflated us a little bit. But after that, we settled in and played good ball. The two runs in the sixth — they hit an 0-2 pitch that I’m sure we’d like back, but that’s sometimes the game — and then we just labored through that (four-run) last inning.”

The Warrior with the biggest offensive night was sophomore Belany Martens, who went 3 for 4 with a double and five RBI.

Lujan will visit her future college town when Orestimba (24-4) takes on No. 1 seed University Prep (26-5) in a semifinal at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Ari Farrell, meanwhile, will prepare to play for San Diego Mesa, a community college, while dual-enrolled at San Diego State University.

“I think the community college would be a really good place for me to grow and work as hard as I can so I can hopefully play for San Diego State in the future,” Farrell said after no-hitting Cloverdale in Friday night’s North Coast Section Division 5 championship game.

Four days later, Farrell fought back tears after she and fellow seniors Sofia Cupp, Linnea Cupp, Gema Jimenez and Skylar Freutel saw their team finish 23-5.

“This is the most amazing team I’ve ever played on,” she said. “They are so much more than teammates to me. I have genuine connections with each and every single one of these girls and I don’t know if I’ll ever come across a team like this one again. I love my catcher, Sofia. She is a brick wall. Nothing would be the same without Sofia. She blocked every single ball, had my back on everything, stole so many strikes for me, and just was always supporting me. I love that girl to death. The other three seniors, Linnea, Gema and Sky, were incredible.

“It’s surreal to think that we're done with this journey after playing with each other since we were 8, 9 years old. We stuck it through this entire way and I couldn’t be more appreciative of these people. I don't know if I’ll ever find anything like this again. It was an incredible season. We came in here with a program that didn’t have a lot of name to it and we came wanting to make a change and we did exactly that. We won two league championships and a section title, went to NorCals twice, went undefeated in league this season — we came out here and we crushed it. It was the most memorable four years of my life.”

Added Brandon Farrell, “I can’t say enough about the girls and what they have left for others to follow. They’re a great group of kids, and they play hard. They were overmatched today.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.