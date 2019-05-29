Prolific Prep Academy’s Nimari Burnett and Jalen Green will each take part in the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team training camp next month, USA Basketball announced in a report on its website, www.usab.com on May 23.
Burnett is listed as a 6-foot-3, 190 pound guard and Green is listed as a 6-5, 175 guard. They are both in the high school class of 2020 and attend Napa Christian Campus of Education.
Burnett is from Chicago and Green is from Fresno.
The camp, scheduled for June 15-18 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is expected to have 34 players, USA Basketball said.
“Training camp will be used to determine the official, 12-member roster for the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team, which will be selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee,” USA Basketball said.
“Finalists for the team are expected to be announced on the morning of June 18, and the team will be named prior to its departure for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in Greece on June 24.”
Head coach Bruce Weber (Kansas State) will be assisted by Mike Hopkins (Washington) and LeVelle Moton (North Carolina Central).
“The committee is excited at the level of talent that will be at training camp for the USA U19 World Cup Team, and we expect to have a difficult decision in trying to narrow down the group to 12 team members,” Matt Painter (Purdue University), chair of the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee, said in a report at www.usab.com.
Green is listed No. 2 and Burnett No. 21 in the ESPN 100 rankings for the class of 2020.
Prolific Prep went 31-7 this past season and is No. 65 in the MaxPreps.com final 2018-19 Top 100 high school boys basketball rankings.
Prolific Prep ended its season with an 85-62 loss in March to Bella Vista Prep in the semifinals of the Grind Session World Championships at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky.
The Crew was 2-1 at the Grind Session World Championships.
Burnett was named first-team All-Grind Session.
He had one of his best games of the season in a 94-59 win in January over Spire Academy (Ohio) at the Flyin’ to the Hoop High School Basketball Invitational in Dayton, Ohio. He scored 34 points and made six 3-pointers to lead Prolific Prep. Burnett was 12-of-22 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 from 3-point distance in the game at Trent Arena on the Kettering Fairmont High School campus.
Green transferred to Prolific Prep after playing three years for San Joaquin Memorial High School-Fresno.
He averaged 30.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this past season.
San Joaquin Memorial went 22-11 and won the CIF Central Section title, beating San Luis Obispo in the finals, 87-44.
San Joaquin Memorial went 1-1 in the CIF Division I Championships, beating Dublin, 95-80, and losing to Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland, 66-61.
Green received several honors this past season:
* Second team, MaxPreps.com 2018-19 High School Boys Basketball All-American Team.
* First team, MaxPreps 2018-19 Boys Basketball Junior All-American Team.
* MaxPreps National Junior of the Year.
* Player of the Year and first team USA TODAY High School Sports’ ALL-USA California Boys Basketball Team.
* USA TODAY ALL-USA second team.
* Elite-first team overall, Cal-Hi Sports all-state boys basketball team.
* First team open/Division I, Cal-Hi Sports all-state boys basketball team.
Green is San Joaquin Memorial’s all-time leading scorer with 2,291 career points.
***
The CIF North Coast Section Executive Committee unanimously approved the hiring of Sonjha Phillips as the NCS assistant commissioner of athletics beginning Aug. 1, Pat Cruickshank of the NCS office announced last week.
Phillips currently works as the CIF Oakland Section Commissioner. She will replace Cruickshank, who will take over as Commissioner of Athletics effective Aug. 1, according to a press release.
Phillips graduated from Loyola University of Chicago with a degree in sports management. She got her masters in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University of Irvine.
***
Rico Abreu of Rutherford finished 24th in the World of Outlaws’ NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series’ 30-lap feature race on Friday on the 4/10-mile Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.
Abreu was 20th in Saturday’s 31-lap feature race, the second night of the United Rentals Patriot Nationals.
Email Marty James at mjames@napanews.com, follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvr, or call 256-2223.