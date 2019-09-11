In front of a crowd of about 150 people, the Olive Oilers claimed the 2019 St. Helena Bocce Championship with a narrow 2-0 sweep of the Hone Dogs on Tuesday night at Crane Park.
The Olive Oilers, the Thursday night league champs, took a close first game from the Hone Dogs, the Tuesday night league champs, 12-11 and then closed the evening out with a 12-10 to seal the championship victory.
In the 26 years the Olive Oilers have played in St. Helena, they’ve made the playoffs 20 times. This is their 11th championship.
The Hone Dogs had won three of the last five championships and will no doubt be gunning to reclaim the trophy next year.
In the third place game, the Number Crunchers, the Friday night league champs, beat Farmi-Obi-Denti, the Friday night league champs.
While both the 3rd place and championship games were in play, the bocce league held its first Crane Park Classic, a single elimination tournament. Teams knocked out of the playoffs played fourth place seeds, for a total of an 8-team pool. When it was all said and done, the Hi Ballers knocked off the Tainter Street Beetles.
This is not the end of the bocce this year in St. Helena. The 2019 Fall League will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 19.
If a team is interested in registered for the Fall League, contact Stephanie Iacobacci at stephaniei@cityofsthelena.org to register ASAP.