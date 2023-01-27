Optimist Youth Basketball: Teams in grades 7-8 tune up for playoffs

Napa’s Optimist Youth Basketball league finished its regular season with a weekend full of middle school games last weekend at Napa Valley College. Playoff games begin Saturday at NVC, starting at 9 a.m.

Here is a look at last weekend’s games:

Poppy Bank 34, Napa Firefighters 24

Vinny French paced Poppy’s offense with 10 points to go along with 4 steals in Saturday’s win. Gabriel Harp had 9 points and Noah Lavorico and Nicolas Gonzales each had 6 points, with Gonzales adding 7 rebounds.

Firefighters was led by Jonah Faughn’s double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds. Harrison Roth added 6 points and Tyler Feaver chipped in 4 points.

Del Sur Mortgage 34, Custom House 30

Del Sur used Alexander Winske’s double-double to hold off a pesky Custom House attack for a Saturday morning victory. Winske dropped 16 points to supplement his 16 rebounds. Zee Rapharez scored 6 points and pulled in 8 rebounds.

Custom House scored 12 of its 30 points in the fourth quarter, when Bruno Moya had 6 of his team-high 11 and Ryan Santos 4 of his 10.

Soroptimist International of Napa 44, Kiwanis of Greater Napa 30

Both teams played a competitive first quarter, but Kiwanis couldn’t keep up with Soroptimist’s steady offense. Matthew Hutchinson had his best game of the season, with 24 points and 23 rebounds. Hayden Diskin and Jax Knecht each supplemented the team’s effort with 8 points.

Patrick Goza led the Kiwanis effort with 10 points. Justin Bowman added 8 points, and Giovanni Cabello and Dante Abernathy each pitched in 5 points.

Del Sur Mortgage 43, Quinlan Tire 31

Del Sur notched its second victory of the day behind solid defense and 19 points from Winske, 10 points from Rapharez, and 7 points from Josh McCall. Javier Arroyo had 9 rebounds, while Winske and Rapharez each garnered 8 boards.

Quinlan was led by Scotty Fletcher and Joey Ortega with 9 and 8 points, respectively. Kloe Pieratt and Peter Hurd each added 6 points.

Soroptimist International of Napa 39, Napa Firefighters 23

Anthony Dyer hit three 3-pointers on his way to 13 points to pace Soroptimist on Saturday. Hutchinson added 11 points to go with his 15 rebounds and 4 steals. Diskin provided 8 points coupled with 9 rebounds.

Faughn led Firefighters’ scoring with 6 points and grabbed 9 boards. Feaver had 5 points while Samuel Castro, Leo Koford and Roth each had 4 points.

St. Helena Warriors 32, Poppy Bank 25

Alex Santos led the Warriors to victory Saturday, scoring 20 points and pulling down 8 reboards on the afternoon. William Ray, Tessa Barrett and Windsor Worth added 4 points apiece. Worth and Lilly Hartwell each had 5 rebounds.

Joshua Briones led Poppy Bank’s scoring effort with 8 points, while Harp added 6. Gonzales pulled in 7 rebounds and Ezakiah Nave had 6 boards.

Napa Firefighters 48, Quinlan Tire 28

On Sunday, Faughn got ready for the playoffs by putting together his best game of the season. Despite sitting a good portion of the third quarter, he delivered a powerful double-double with 33 points and 12 rebounds. Castro added 10 points to the team’s offensive effort. Alex Segura and Feaver each had six rebounds.

Quinlan saw Ortega deliver 11 points to accompany 4 steals. Hurd had 9 points while Esteban Montanez and Fletcher each had 4 points. Hurd and Pieratt corralled 5 rebounds apiece.

Soroptimist International 33, Custom House 21

As if 20 rebounds wasn’t enough of a contribution, added 8 points in Soroptimist’s defeat of Custom House on Sunday. Benjamin Iglesias added 6 points while Ryan Hansen, Dyer and Diskin scored 4 points apiece. Dyer also pulled down 8 boards.

Custom House’s Santos delivered a fine defensive performance of his own, corralling 15 rebounds while scoring a team-high 6 points. Aranza Aguilar and Moya each added 5 points to Custom House’s total, Moya adding 6 steals.

Poppy Bank 36, Del Sur Mortgage 20

Del Sur spread around its scoring but couldn’t stop Poppy Bank’s consistent offensive effort as the winners were paced by Jack O’Malley’s 10 points, and 8 apiece from Noah Lavorico and Gabriel Harp. Harp also had 10 rebounds and 4 steals. Joshua Briones garnered 9 rebounds for the victors.

Winske led Del Sur’s scorers with 9 points, followed by McCall and Rapharez with 7 each. Winske had 8 boards and Javier Arroyo, McCall and Rapharez each pulled down 5 rebounds.

Kiwanis of Greater Napa 29, Napa Firefighters 27

Kiwanis used a 22-point second half, led by Devin McShane with all of his team-high 13 points, to win Sunday’s nailbiter. Giovanni Cabello saved his 5 points for the fourth quarter. Patrick Goza added 6 points.

Castro and Faughn each had 7 points to lead Firefighters, while Leo Koford scored 6 points. Firefighters dominated the glass as Faughn pulled down 15 boards, and Castro 10. Segura and Roth each had 5 rebounds.

St. Helena Warriors 37, Kiwanis of Greater Napa 31

St. Helena’s Latif Basile scored 16 of his team-high 17 points in the first quarter Sunday to set the tone for the Warriors. Santos added 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Barrett 6 points.

McShane, Goza and Abernathy dropped 8 points apiece to pace the Kiwanis’ offense, all of Abernathy’s coming in the fourth quarter.