The precautionary power outages that are scheduled to begin Wednesday morning due to dangerous fire conditions may impact athletic events scheduled for later this week, said St. Helena High Athletic Director Tom Hoppe on Tuesday evening.
Hoppe said that the high school will be closed Wednesday due to Pacific Gas and Electric’s power shutoffs across most of Northern California but added that as of Tuesday night no games had been postponed or rescheduled. The school is monitoring the situation, Hoppe said, and its considered day to day.
“We’re just going to take it as it comes,” he said.
Hoppe said that if power remains out later in the week, games could be rescheduled for earlier in the day or postponed to a later date.
The St. Helena cross country team is scheduled to compete at a meet at Kelseyville on Wednesday. That event will be held as scheduled, Hoppe said.
The St. Helena boys and girls soccer teams are scheduled to host Kelseyville at 4 and 5:30 p.m., respectively, on Thursday. Those games could be moved to an earlier time.
The St. Helena volleyball teams also hosts Kelseyville on Thursday, but Hoppe said that those games would not be played if power was still out.
As for Friday’s home football game against Middletown, Hoppe could not say for sure on Tuesday what the school’s plan would be since the situation is still developing, but he did say that those games could potentially be moved to earlier on Friday, as well.