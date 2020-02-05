Caleb Jeske’s layup and Jonathan Gamble’s 3-pointer in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, coupled with a defensive stop on the game’s final possession, lifted the St. Helena High varsity boys basketball team to a 58-56, come-from-behind victory over visiting Fort Bragg on Friday night.
The Saints battled back from deficits of 27-24 at halftime and 37-26 midway through the third quarter in the North Central League I game.
“The kids never cease to amaze me,” Saints head coach Jim Gamble said. “Our shots weren’t falling in the first half; finally we got going a little bit (in the second half).”
Colin Darrall led four Saints in double figures and tied for the game high with 16 points. George Cutting added a career-high 13 points and was a presence on defense as well. Gamble, whose 3-pointer gave the Saints a 58-54 lead with 1:31 left, and Fawad Muhammad each had 11 points. Jawad Muhammad added 3 points and Jeske, whose layup put the Saints in front for good at 55-54, and Caleb Granados scored 2 points each.
Coach Gamble said he was proud of his team’s resilience and togetherness, especially in light of a difficult practice 24 hours earlier.
“Every season is a journey. It’s all peaks and valleys,” he said. “We had a tough practice (Thursday afternoon),” Gamble said. “But true to form, this group of kids came out and just played their hearts out and left everything out on the court in the game.”
The contest was close throughout. The Timberwolves, led by Alex Whitehead’s 16 points, held a 12-9 lead after the first quarter and a 27-24 advantage at halftime. Darrall’s 3-pointer at the end of the third gave the Saints a 46-43 lead, setting the stage for the game’s final eight minutes.
St. Helena went on to lose 75-46 at Cloverdale on Tuesday. The Saints (9-12, 3-8 NCL 1) will host Willits at 7:30 Friday night.