Prep Boys Basketball: Saints scrimmage Napa, show promise

Building chemistry between players and coaches was the theme of the night as new St. Helena varsity boys basketball head coach Giules Particelli matched wits with visiting Napa High’s new head coach, Carson Carattini, in a scrimmage on Nov. 16.

Particelli was pleased with his team — seniors Micah Marquez, Charlie Knight, Will Meyer and Josh Johnson, juniors Max Lilavois, Gabriel Bastos-Amaro, Jonathan Iano, Kaedyn Buchanan, Ethan Peterson and Wynton Meyer, and sophomores Jack Robinson and Xander Kelperis.

“I thought we ran our offenses well as a team, for our first game,” he said. “We were getting a lot of the shots that we wanted, they just weren’t falling. I think that has to do with beginning-of-the-year jitters.

“I was impressed with the younger classmen. Jack and Micah did well controlling the ball against Napa’s high-pressure defense. It was nice to see us getting physical a little bit and not back down. I’m really impressed that we did not give up. It was nice to see.”

The Saints officially open their season at Winters at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“I think the main thing we need to work on is our conditioning. Napa ran us out of the gym for the most part,” Particelli said. “We have had nine practices and only five or six with the four or five football guys we have.

“We were having a hard time with transition defense, too, and our free throws, which we work on a ton. I think it was just the first game of the year and it was a little rough on them. But I think they’ll settle down and be just fine.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.