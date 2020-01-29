ST. HELENA — The St. Helena High boys basketball team faced a formidable challenge Monday night when one of the top Division V teams in Northern California rolled up to the Saints’ gym for a North Central League I contest.
St. Helena needed to play a perfect game to stun league frontrunner Clear Lake. The Saints managed a solid showing for two quarters, taking a 31-29 lead into the second half, but the sleeping giants from Lake County awoke with rage and cruised to a 65-45 victory behind a monster performance from Jaron Mertle.
The 6-foot-6 Mertle finished with a game-high 26 points while grabbing 12 rebounds and blocking four shots for the Cardinals (17-3, 8-0 NCL I). The power forward scored 16 points after the break and outscored the Saints (8-10, 2-6 NCL I) by two.
Clear Lake came into the game ranked No. 3 among Division V teams in the North Coast Section by MaxPreps.com.
“The kids we’re fired up to play this game,” St. Helena head coach Jim Gamble said. “They just came out and they played great. The kids were just on fire and just had a great first half. Then, yeah, in the second half Clear Lake came out with renewed focus and really dialed up the defensive pressure, and we weren’t able to respond.”
The first half was some of the best basketball the Saints have played this season. The veteran group capitalized on its scoring opportunities and turned over the ball only three times. Collin Darrall knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half while Fawad Muhammad, who had missed the previous five contests, also scored in double figures. But they finished with only 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Clear Lake stars Darius Ford and Mertle managing only 17 points combined before the break, but Donavin Valadez chipped in 7 points for the visitors. Jonathan Gamble and Muhammad, the Saints’ 6-foot-2 guards, boxed out Mertle enough to grab 6 rebounds for the game.
It is unknown what Clear Lake head coach Scott De Leon said to his team at halftime, but the Cardinals – especially Mertle – responded. The league’s reigning Most Valuable Player opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run by himself as Clear Lake outscored the Saints 18-2 in the quarter.
“They are a well-coached team and they’re such a skilled team,” Coach Gamble said. “They’re long and have a couple of 6-6 kids out there and one that is 6-3. We called several timeouts there to try to stem the flow in the third quarter. I tip my hat to my kids. They busted their tails and played them to a draw in the first half.”
Mertle made strong post moves and hit 3-pointers when the Saints gave him an inch, and St. Helena committed more turnovers in the first three minutes of the third quarter than they did in the whole first half. The Saints were down only 11 points after the third quarter, but another huge run ended any chance of an upset. The Cardinals started the fourth on a 10-0 run before Darrall knocked down a jumper to stop the bleeding.
Coach Gamble was pleased with the play of senior point guard Jake Mendes, who scored 5 of the Saints’ 7 points in the fourth.
“Jake did a great job tonight,” Gamble said. “He is always ready and just waiting for his turn and he answered the bell tonight.”
St. Helena 56, Kelseyville 29
In a home game that seemed much closer than the final score indicated, the Saints actually trailed 13-10 after the first quarter Friday night. But they outscored the Knights 15-4 in the second and 10-5 in the third before pulling away with a 21-7 fourth.
Coach Gamble said St. Helena played “terrific team basketball” in the second quarter and got points from six players, including 5 of Jonathan Gamble’s 8 points. In the third, George Cutting was a force inside, scoring 4 of his 8 points, grabbing several offensive rebounds, and keeping several other offensive rebounds alive by tapping them to teammates.
In the fourth, Darrall exploded for 13 of his game-high 20 points. He also finished with 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Gamble added 6 assists, 2 deflections and a blocked shot, and Cutting chipped in 2 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals.
Caleb Granados had 4 points and 11 rebounds – including 4 offensive boards – and Muhammad had 6 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and 2 deflections. Also contributing were Will Meyer (6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 deflection), Caleb Jeske (2 points, 6 rebounds, 1 blocked shot, 1 steal, 2 deflections), Will Garrett (2 points), Emmet Bowen (3 rebounds) and Mendes (3 assists, 1 rebound).
“This was a true team victory,” Coach Gamble said. “Every player contributed in a significant way to the win. They have all worked hard the entire season and it’s great to see them all contribute to this league win.”
Kelseyville JV 58, St. Helena 48
In a game that was close throughout, the Saints cut Kelseyville’s lead to 4 points late in the game but were forced to foul down the stretch. The Knights shot well from the charity stripe to pull away.
Scoring for St. Helena were Henry Dixon (19 points), Emrys Davies (8), Ethan Drumm (5), Cal Lehman (5), Harrison Ronayne (5), Charlie Knight (4), Miles Harvey (3) and David Aguilera (2).