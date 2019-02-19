The 2018-19 season for the Pacific Union College men’s basketball team came to a close with the Pioneers losing in California Pacific Conference action on Thursday at Benedictine University at Mesa (Mesa, Arizona), 94-62, and losing on Saturday at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Prescott, Arizona), 90-79.
The Pioneers (9-15 overall, 5-9 CalPac) finished in seventh place in the conference standings.
Dreymon Jones scored 28 points and had six rebounds and two assists for PUC in the game against Benedictine-Mesa. Tim Ford had eight points and nine rebounds, De’Rajaee Austin had eight points, Ben Jazuk had seven points and six rebounds, Jeremiah Blandin had five points and three rebounds, and Albert Waters III had four points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Marc Williams led the Pioneers against Embry-Riddle with 27 points and two assists.
Ben Jazuk had 14 points, 14 rebounds and three assists, Ford had 13 points and three rebounds, Jones had 11 points, two rebounds and two assists, Austin had nine points, six assists and four rebounds, Dan Jazuk had two points, and Waters had three points, five rebounds and two assists.
Season ends for PUC women’s basketball
The 2018-19 season for the Pacific Union College women’s basketball team came to a close with the Pioneers losing in California Pacific Conference action on Thursday at Benedictine University at Mesa (Mesa, Arizona), 74-50, and losing at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Prescott, Arizona), 82-38, on Saturday.
The Pioneers (2-25 overall, 1-12 CalPac) finished in eighth place in the conference standings.
Molly Hargon led PUC with 20 points and five rebounds in the game against Benedictine-Mesa.
Faith Williams had eight points, seven rebounds and two steals, Marielle Tuazon had seven points, Emily Nepomuceno had six points and two steals, Jasmine Peete had six rebounds, Analicia Eva Dominguez had five points, and Elissa Root had three rebounds.
Peete scored 18 points and had seven rebounds to lead PUC against Embry-Riddle.
Hargon had 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, Bailey Hunter had four assists, Root and Williams each had three rebounds, Dominguez had three rebounds and two steals, and Alexus Genochio had three rebounds.
CalPac men’s playoffs
Antelope Valley is the No. 1 seed, Simpson is the No. 2 seed, Embry-Riddle is the No. 3 seed, and Benedictine-Mesa is the No. 4 seed for the California Pacific Conference men’s basketball championships.
The semifinals are on Sunday, Feb. 24, at Antelope Valley in Lancaster, California.
The CalPac champion advances to the NAIA national tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota starting on March 6.
Prep Softball Rankings
Norco is No. 1 in the CalHiSports.com Preseason State Top 25, which was announced on Feb. 14.
The rankings include No. 4 Foothill-Pleasanton, No. 12 Amador Valley-Pleasanton, No. 14 Sheldon-Sacramento, No. 23 Benicia and No. 25 Tracy.
Heritage-Brentwood is among the teams listed on the bubble.
Brandow hits grand slam in debut
Jason Brandow, a 2018 Vintage High School graduate, played in right field and hit a grand slam for Cal State Fullerton on Saturday in the Titans’ 14-9 loss to Vanderbilt at the MLB4 Collegiate Tournament at Salt River Fields in Talking Stick, Arizona.
Brandow’s grand slam in the seventh inning to center field came in his first career at-bat for Fullerton.
Brandow was named as the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team last year.
Brandow also scored two runs in the game.
The Titans are ranked in five preseason polls:
* No. 18, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
* No. 24, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
* No. 24, USA Today Coaches Poll.
* No. 25, D1 Baseball.
* No. 28, Perfect Game.
Community College Softball
Jamie Batto, a sophomore outfielder who went to Vintage High, and Adriana Montuya, a sophomore out of American Canyon High who is a pitcher and infielder, are on the Solano Community College softball team.
Solano is off to a 2-2 start.