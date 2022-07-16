Prep Football: Saints carry playoff momentum into spring

ST. HELENA — The St. Helena High football team will have no more than seven returning seniors this fall.

But with as many as 11 juniors who also got three games of postseason experience, the Saints were brimming with confidence during spring workouts despite having graduated 16 seniors.

Having walloped McKinleyville and Cloverdale in the playoffs before losing to St. Vincent de Paul of Petaluma in the North Coast Section Division 7 championship game last fall, St. Helena had most of those returners participating in their spring program.

They were to start their summer program on June 13 with the first of 24 practices.

“It’s going great so far,” said senior tight end and middle linebacker Jadon Meyer said after a workout on June 1. “I think we have the same potential (as last year’s team) if not even better. We could possibly go even further. We’re not scared of any teams. It just comes down to hard work and who works harder.”

The spring workouts involve weight lifting and perfecting drills on the field.

“We teach some of the new guys the playbook, positions, basic stuff, all that,” Meyer said. “I would argue that spring ball and summer ball are how you win games. Whoever practices harder in that time period, whoever gets more done, is going to be winning games.”

The Saints who are not playing a spring sport must attend four workouts a week. Those who did a spring sport were required to put in only two workouts a week. They included track and field standouts Clayton Crean, Keaton Smith and Sam Raunegger, who teamed with 2022 graduate Charlie Carpy to qualify for the NCS Meet of Champions in the 4x100-meter relay.

Crean, a senior running back and linebacker who got more chances to shine in the later part of last season, working hard in the spring in hopes of becoming a full-season contributor.

“This is when we get through all the simple stuff, fundamentals, just running the simple plays, getting the structure down,” Crean said.

Last season as the first one of Ian MacMillan’s second stint as St. Helena head coach, and the first for the program since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Smith, a senior running back and outside linebacker, started on defense and rotated in on offense last year. He’s also working hard to get more touches this season.

“We’re just getting back into a rhythm and putting in drills that we haven’t done in a while so we can be more efficient with them and have better practices in upcoming weeks,” Smith said of the offseason workouts. “If you don’t make 85% of them, you can’t start in one game. Preferably, you want to be at 100% of them. It’s a pain but we all know we have to go through it. He (MacMillan) is in the weight room just as much as we are and if he’s doing it, so should we.”

MacMillan said the Saints took advantage of nine of the 10 days allowed by the section for spring workouts.

”We’re just trying to put in our drills and make sure we’ve got the right group that understands what’s required to be successful on the field, in the classroom, all those types of things — as individuals, as sons, as friends,” the coach said at the June 1 workout. “It (the spring program) sets the tone for the summer. It gets us back into hopefully football shape. We get to put our drills in, make sure we work on the little things, in terms of stances, just get those legs fresh.

“We get nine days in and a week off for finals, and then we start our summer routine, which is weight room and we run practice. It’s the same thing we do in the spring, just not during school time. It’s in the morning. Once June 13 hits, we’ve got 24 practices, taking just the week of July 4 off. Once August rolls around, we have to make sure all our equipment is handed out because Aug. 8 is the first day we can be in pads.

“From January until May 23, we require that you make 85% of your offseason workouts. If you play another sport, you lift two days a week. If you’re not in any sport, you lift four days a week. Then we have nine days of workouts and you have to make them all. Then when summer rolls around, you have to make at least 20 of the 24 workouts. We have makeup days (if families go on vacation). If you don’t make 20 out of 24, you are penalized with lost playing time. It’s hard. It’s not an easy thing. Football is a hard sport in terms of our numbers and how we do things and since I’ve been here, but the flipside is obviously that the kids we’ve had the privilege of coaching have bought in, and since they have bought in they’ve done very well out on the field because paying attention to those little details takes care of the big things, takes care of the scoreboard. We’re moving in the right direction, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

Only 40 days from now, Aug. 26, the Saints are scheduled to open their season by playing Justin-Siena for the first time since their last “Vine Bowl” matchup several decades ago — in a 7:30 p.m. home game at Bob Patterson Memorial Field.

With the Braves having also lost in a NCS championship game last fall, to Salesian in the Division 6 final, they could coming just as confident as the Saints.

“Justin-Siena’s going to be tough,” said MacMillan, a Justin-Siena graduate. “It’s going to be good for both of us for just the gate (ticket revenue) and we’ve got a two-year contract with them. They’re obviously going to have more numbers (players) than us and it’s the first game. That’s the idea that we’re working toward—that we need to get stronger, as evidenced by our two losses to St. Vincent.”

Those losses to the Mustangs, including in the regular season, were the only ones for the 10-2 Saints.

This year’s rematch is at 2 p.m. Sept. 10, in Petaluma.

“They were stronger than us, so we’re trying to adjust to those things that we saw last year that we can fix,” MacMillan said. “(Week 2 opponent) Winters is always plays us tough, but that’s at home, and then we’re at St. Vincent on a Saturday there. It’ll be another challenge. We’ve lost to them twice already and they have a lot (of talent) coming back.”

The Saints graduated most of their key players, including their quarterback. MacMillan said last year’s junior varsity quarterback, Wynton Meyer, will call the signals this year in his junior season.

The spring and summer workouts are a big part of the rebuilding process.

“Super proud of the kids that are continuing to do this. I mean, it’s a lot of hard work and sacrifice,” MacMillan added. “One thing we talk about in terms of athletics is that those moments on Friday night when you hope to be successful aren’t given to you. You have to earn them, and that (message) is good for the young adults in our society. There’s a deadline for, and it’s a hard deadline, so I’m super impressed by their effort and willingness to continue to come to practice and try to get better every day, because that’s what it’s all about.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.