Prep Football: Saints honored at football awards banquet

The St. Helena High football team had three players earn All-North Central League I recognition this season.
Senior wide receiver-defensive back Charlie Knight made the First Team, as did junior tight end-wide receiver-defensive back Micah Marquez.
Earning Honorable Mention was sophomore offensive and defensive lineman Charlie Maldonado.
The Saints held their end-of-season awards banquet on Sunday, and Knight, Marquez, Maldonado and several other standouts were honored.
The "Rock of the Year" Award went to Thomas Herdell, who replaced the injured Wynton Meyer at quarterback in the fifth game of the season and nearly led the Saints (4-6) to a playoff berth.
Receiving Coaches Awards were Thomas Herdell, Justin Lopez, Jadon Meyer, Wynton Meyer, Isaiah Williams, Sam Beck, Knight, Marquez, Maldonado.