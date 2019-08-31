The St. Helena kept its record unblemished Friday night at Patterson Memorial Field with a 52-0 blowout of the visiting Drake Pirates.
The Saints (2-0) rolled up 299 yards on the ground with sophomore running back Ivan Robledo leading the way with 120 yards on sixteen carries and three touchdowns.
“It was a pretty complete victory,” said St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell. “They’re an exciting bunch and they played hard tonight. The running game is our staple and when you get a team like ours, it’s fun out there.”
Not only did the Saints shut out the Pirates (1-1), the defense stepped up for two pick-sixes in the first half. The first was a tipped pass that Rowan Desmond ran back 30 yards for a score. The second came on an interception by Robledo, who rumbled 45 yards for his fourth touchdown of the night.
“That was a first, I’ve never had a pick six before,” said the talented sophomore who plays on both sides of the ball.
As for the three running touchdowns, Robledo heaped the praise onto his line.
“I give them all the credit,” he said. “They make the holes and I just run through them.”
It didn’t take long for Robledo to make an impact on the game. He scored his three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter alone. He initially hit pay dirt with a 37-yard scamper after the Saints defense forced a three-and-out.
Drake fumbled the ensuing kickoff, which was recovered by sophomore Orlando Segura, and again it was the turn of the punishing St. Helena running attack to make its presence known.
Junior Cody DiTomaso hammered the ball down to the eleven yard line and turned the scoring honors over to Robledo who raced in from the 11 to make it a 12-0 St. Helena lead.
The Saints defense again rose up, forcing another three-and-out and on the second play from scrimmage. It was Robledo again on his longest touchdown run of the night, 58 yards to make the score 20-0.
Desmond's pick-six then made it 26-0 Saints at the end of the first quarter.
Seniors Jake Mendes’ 15-yard run opened the scoring for St. Helena in the second quarter.
Junior quarterback Daniel Martinez showed he is more than just a signal caller when he intercepted Drake quarterback Zach Atkinson’s pass on the next series and raced 30 yards to the Pirates’ 15-yard line. Two players later it was DiTomaso who scored on a 6-yard touchdown run.
Robledo’s 45-yard pick-six made the final first half score 46-0.
By rule the second half was played with a running clock. The only scoring play was junior George Cutting’s 42-yard touchdown run with 1:20 left in the third quarter.
The Saints travel to Winters (0-1) next Friday night for their final non-league matchup. The Warriors lost their opener to Dixon on the road 28-7 on Friday night.
St. Helena JV hand visiting Drake 33-7 loss
Harrison Ronayne had a stong game on both sides of the ball for the Saints, scoring three rushing touchdowns and recording an interception for the winners. Other highlights included a 30-yard touchdown strike from Spencer Printz to Rehn Bothof.