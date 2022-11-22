Prep Girls Basketball: COVID-19 spoils Sommers’ varsity coaching debut

Monday, Nov. 14, was to be the debut of former St. Helena High junior varsity girls basketball coach Angela Sommer at the varsity helm.

Sommer couldn’t make it, however, because she was quarantining with a case of COVID-19. That according to her successor as JV head coach, Pavin Argyle, who filled in as interim varsity coach in a 38-29 loss to visiting Elsie Allen of Santa Rosa.

Linnea Cupp had 9 points, Sofia Cupp scored 7, Josie Doda had 6, Kenia Lagunas had 5, and Peyton Myers had 2.

“Sofia is always a standout player. She plays with so much heart, always on the floor diving for balls, and that’s really all you can ever ask of any athlete out there,” Argyle said. “Kenia did an amazing job getting to the free-throw line (going 3 of 6). She drives hard to the basket, which is something we’ve been working on hard with her.

“Linnea and Peyton were in the post just fighting for the ball, working hard. Josie came up from the JV and was exceptional in the post tonight, too. She worked hard for the ball and got to the free-throw line a bit and is just a really strong player to have in all the time.”

The Saints visited Santa Rosa High last Thursday. The varsity fell 61-30 and the JV — which had earned a forfeit win against Elsie Allen — lost its season opener at Santa Rosa, 24-15.

“I think our JV team is going to be good,” Argyle said. “We’ve got some returning players that have more experience and are really going to be critical to leading our team. The other half of our team has never played basketball. We have a mix of experience, but they all have really good attitudes. Everybody shows up and wants to play and wants to learn, so I think we’re going to do a lot of progressing over the season.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.