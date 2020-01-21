St. Helena High’s varsity girls basketball team bowed 59-24 to visiting Willits High on Friday night.
The game was tied 10-10 after the first quarter. But the Wolverines dominated the game’s final 24 minutes, outscoring the Saints 49-14 en route to the victory.
Junior guard Daphne Steele led the Saints’ offense with 12 points. Gabi Vega scored four points. Zoe Long contributed three points, while Marylu Avina and Tina Almanza added two points apiece. Andrea Tobon capped the Saints’ scoring with a free throw.
Saints head coach Darol Smith praised Steele for her spirited play.
Sammy Britton and Maddie Forrester scored 12 points each for the Wolverines.
The Saints fell to visiting Lower Lake on Tuesday night, 57-17. Avina scored 6, Steele 5, Almanza 4, and Long 2 for St. Helena (2-16, 0-6 NCL I).
Willits JV 40, St. Helena 27
The visiting Wolverines never trailed in Friday’s contest. They held leads of 9-4, 20-11 and 32-17 after the first, second and third quarters. Loren Maher led the Saints with 12 points, while Linnea Cupp scored six points.
Lily Barrett paced the Wolverines with a game-high 15 points.