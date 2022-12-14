Prep Girls Wrestling: Saints place high in tourneys

St. Helena’s Piper Pike took first place in the 137-pound weight class at Pittsburg’s Queen of the Mat girls wrestling tournament on Nov. 26.

The sophomore opened with an 11-0 major decision over Justin-Siena sophomore Brynna Cohee, pinned Middletown junior Isabel Cortez in 1:46, decisioned California-San Ramon junior Brook Ironside 7-4 in the semifinals, and won a 5-2 decision over Deer Valley sophomore Christina Clee in the championship match.

“Piper controlled her matches with top position and solid takedowns,” Saints wrestling coach Will Sasser said.

Pike, whose father Doug is the Saints’ golf coach, also starts at goalkeeper for the St. Helena girls soccer team.

“We have worked out a schedule so she can train for each sport fairly,” Sasser said.

The Saints got a second-place finish from 126-pounder Anais Hernandez, who went 2-1 with two pins. The freshman pinned Pittsburg sophomore Angel Tillery in 1:30, Albany freshman Emalani Perez in 2:22, and got pinned in the final in 4:26 by Antioch junior Cora Rose Adams.

“Anais got the majority of her points through double-leg takedowns,” Sasser noted.

Her twin, Anakarla Hernandez, placed fourth with a 2-2 record at 143 pounds, wrestling above her usual weight class and in her first varsity tournament. She blanked Edison senior Abril Cortes 12-0, got pinned by San Marin junior Lyla Kondrashoff in 1:30, decisioned Albany junior Yarely Barreto 5-1, and was pinned in 50 seconds by Irvington senior Harshana Jawahar in the third-place match.

Another St. Helena freshman, 137-pounder Jimena Reynaga-Castro, would have faced teammate Pike had she not been pinned in the first round by Cortez. She was also pinned by Cohee, in 59 seconds, to finish 0-2 in her first varsity tournament.

Three Saints went on to compete in the Roger Briones Tournament on Saturday at San Leandro High.

Pike made the 137-pound final again and finished second with a 2-1 record. She lost to Aptos junior Janie Houser in the final, 8-1, after pinning Tokay sophomore in 1:13 and Will C. Wood junior Josie Mays in 4:54. Pike is now 9-2 overall.

Anakarla Hernandez wrestled at 143s again and placed third with a 3-1 mark. She pinned Albany junior Ife Fane in 43 seconds, was pinned in her semifinal by Casa Grande sophomore Kayla Zeidler, decisioned Reed senior Ainsley Gordon 4-2, and edged Albany junior Yarely Barreto 3-2 in the third-place match. She is now 12-4.

Anais Hernandez placed eighth with a 2-3 record at 121s. She won her opener by forfeit before getting pinned by Castro Valley sophomore Taryn Pak in 1:39. She came back with a 28-second pinning of Reed-Reno junior Emily Ha, before getting pinned in 57 seconds by Lodi junior Jocelyn Shelley and in 29 seconds by Sierra sophomore Alina Dizon in the seventh-place match. She is now 9-7.

The Saints are scheduled to compete in the Castro Valley Classic this Saturday.