The Saints broke a 4-4 tie in the fourth inning on a Stacy Nelson double then added an insurance run in the sixth to beat Cloverdale 6-4 at home on Tuesday to pick up their fourth straight win and move to 8-7 on the season and 4-1 in the North Central League I.
Nelson also went the distance on the mound, bouncing back from a four-run first inning, that included a home run, to hold the Eagles (6-5, 3-1 NCL I) hitless for the remainder of the game.
He struck out six and walked two over his seven innings of work. The sophomore is now 4-3 on the season with a 2.21 earned run average and has pitched five complete games.
On Tuesday, he was also 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and a team-high two RBIs.
Caleb Jeske went 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored and Jonathan Gamble was also 1 for 2 with an RBI and two walks. Caleb Granados added a hit and a run scored.
The Saints will go for their fifth straight win on Friday when they play at Willits (0-7, 0-2 NCL I)
St. Helena 12, Lower Lake 5
The Saints got four RBIs from Zac Flood and three more from Jackson Dena and capitalized on five errors from the Trojans to claim their their third straight win on Friday at home.
The Saints led 9-1 by the fourth inning but the Trojans scored four runs in the fifth off of Flood, who relieved starter Caleb Jeske after he struck out five, walked four and allowed five hits and a run in his four innings on the mound.
Flood got out of the inning and was relieved by Nelson who struck out four and only allowed one baserunner over the final two innings of the game. The Saints scored two more runs in the sixth to put the game away.
Offensively, Flood was 2 for 3 with three runs scored, Dena was 1 for 1 with a run scored, Luis Robledo was 1 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored and Sam Coltrin was 1 for 2 with two walks and two runs scored.
Softball
Cloverdale 17, St. Helena 0 (5 inn.)
Eagles’ junior starting pitcher Tehya Bird threw a perfect game against the Saints in a 17-0 win that lasted only five inning on Tuesday in NCL I action.
Bird struck out nine and faced the minimum 15 batters. It was her tenth win of the season as a pitcher and Cloverdale’s 11th as a team. They’re 5-0 in NCL I and sit atop the league standings. Bird also had a game-high four RBIs.
St. Helena stats were not available.
The Saints drop to 5-6 overall and 1-2 in the NCL I. They’re back in action on Friday when they travel to Willits (3-3, 1-2 NCL I).
JV Baseball
St. Helena 14, Cloverdale 3 (5 inn.)
The Saints fell behind 3-0 after the first inning but responded with a ten-run second inning to beat the Eagles in five innings on Tuesday.
Liam Gilson got the start on the mound, giving up two hits and three runs (none earned) while striking out six over three innings. He was more impressive at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two triples and three RBIs. His second triple scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to put the run-rule in effect and move the Saints to 6-7 on the season.
Spencer Printz struck out two and didn’t allow a baserunner in relief of Gilson over the final two innings on the mound to close out the game. Printz was also 2 for 2 with four runs scored and an RBI at the dish.
Also making offensive contributions were Jasper Henry (1 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI), Emmet Brown (1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored), Brent Isdahl (1 for 2, double with two runs scored and two RBIs) and Mason Marquez (0 for 2 with two RBIs).