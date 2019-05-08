The St. Helena tennis team’s season came to an end over the weekend with Kellen Maher and Holland Smith falling in the first round of the North Coast Section Div. 2 boys doubles playoffs. The duo fell 6-1, 6-0 to Brandon Khuu and Coleman Forth of Bishop O’Dowd.
“It was definitely a level up and our boys were a little awestruck, I think,” said Saints head coach Chris Cheng. “Stroke for stroke, we weren’t completely outmatched, but the level they could sustain was higher than ours.”
The Saints were scheduled to play in the NCS team playoffs on Tuesday but dropped out because they didn’t have enough players, partially due to conflicts with AP testing.
Saints earn all-league accolades for CMC tennis
The Coastal Mountain Conference announced its all-league teams on Friday and a number of Saints were featured.
Kellen Maher and Lisa Butala were each named to the first-team CMC Middle Section, while George Conwell earned an honorable mention.
Middletown’s Solomon Malicay was named the CMC Middle Section MVP.
JV Baseball season comes to a close
The Saints wrapped up their 2019 season on Tuesday with a blowout 20-4 run-rule win over Willits to finish the season at an even 11-11.
St. Helena won each of its last three games by the 10-run mercy rule.
On Tuesday, the Saints wasted no time jumping all over the Wolverines. They led 6-0 after one inning, before erupting for 11 more runs in the second. They led 20-1 after four.
Brent Isdahl went 4-for-5 with a triple and a game-high six RBIs. He also scored three runs.
Also accounting for offense for the Saints were Liam Gilson (1-for-2, with a double and three RBIs and three runs scored), Jasper Henry (2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored), Miles Harvey (2-for-2 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored), Spencer Printz (1-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored), Orlando Segura (1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored) and Will Garrett (1-for-2 with three RBIs).
Five Saints pitchers combined to allow just six hits, four runs (three earned) while striking out four and walking six.