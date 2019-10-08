The St. Helena boys soccer team strengthened its grip on the North Central League I lead with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over visiting Willits last Thursday.
Senior midfielder Matteo Caldera’s goal 14 minutes into the second half snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the Saints to 10-2-1 overall and a near perfect 7-1 mark in league. The win added to their best start to a season in well over a decade.
St. Helena head coach Ozzie Gallegos at one point stopped his team’s pre-game preparation because of what he sensed as a lack of focus. He had a short but direct conversation with his team on the determined effort it would take to secure a victory last Thursday.
Following the contest, Gallegos praised Caldera and his teammates for their effort throughout the entire game but especially in the second half.
The Saints outscoring the Wolverines 1-0 in the second half and thoroughly outplayed them in the game’s final 40 minutes.
“Matteo’s had an amazing season this year, Gallegos said of Caldera. Gallegos added that he will continue to challenge Caldera and his teammates to raise their level of play as they begin to prepare for what they hope will be a deep playoff run and their first postseason berth since 2008.
“He’s one of the guys I’ve got to really kick in the rear to get his motor going, and the reason being is that I know what he is capable of and he keeps showing it in each game and he knows it,” Gallegos said of Caldera. “He knows I’m not going to back off because he is a difference maker on this team. “
The Saints took a 1-0 lead just under nine minutes into the game on a goal by Raphael Nadalie. Angel Gandarilla scored the Wolverines’ goal minutes later to knot the game 1-1 going into halftime.
The Saints played at Lower Lake on Tuesday.