Local Report

The St. Helena varsity volleyball team opened North Central League I play with a four-set win at Willits on Tuesday.

The Saints improved to 2-4 on the season with their 25-10, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23 win over the Wolverines (0-2, 0-1 NCL I).

Dyani Lopez led the Saints with 8 kills with 5 aces while Ellie Blakeley had 16 digs and 4 aces. Olivia Anderson had 3 kills, Ashtyn Taylor had 4 kills and Kaitlyn Glakeler had 2 aces and 19 assists.

The Saints JV won in three sets, 25-12, 23-25, 15-7.

The Saints return home for a match against Lower Lake on Thursday, Sept. 12.

