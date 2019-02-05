CALISTOGA — Basketball fans from all across Napa Valley packed the gym at Calistoga High School last Wednesday night to witness a level of hoops not often seen in the Upvalley.
The capacity crowd was there to watch Prolific Prep of Napa face off against Shantou University of China in an exhibition that doubled as a fundraiser for the Calistoga basketball program.
Parking was scarce, seats in the stand even more so as the energy and excitement was as palpable as it was months ago when the Calistoga volleyball team won its first section title in school history.
“It’s just such a cool event, man, just so cool. I’m having a blast,” said Calistoga head basketball coach and event organizer Cesar Cruz. “For the community to come together from St. Helena and Calistoga, even from Napa, a lot of people showed up to support us and Prolific Prep. Everybody is impressed with how big they are. It’s just great, man. I’m still speechless how the event turned out. Hopefully in the near future we can make this into an annual thing. We’ll see how it goes.”
This event was the brainchild of Cruz, who has been at the helm of the Calistoga basketball program for the last few years. He and Prolific Prep founder Jeremy Russotti have become friends since the program was founded in 2014, and for the past several years the two have pondered putting on an event such as this.
For those unaware, Prolific Prep is a top-tier prep basketball academy which features a handful of highly-rated high school basketball prospects from across the country and globe. They are affiliated with Napa Christian in Napa, but are not a California Interscholastic Federation sanctioned program, which makes playing against an international collegiate team like Shantou possible.
Normally, Prolific Prep plays on a national prep circuit called The Grind Session which features dozens of similar programs, all of which some of the top high school basketball prospects in the country.
On Wednesday, even without three of their top players, Prolific Prep took care of the visiting Transformers, pulling away down the stretch after a close first half for an 80-68 win.
Malik Tidwell scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half while rising star Nimari Burnett scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Crew.
“It was fun. I didn’t expect this big of a crowd,” said Burnett, a five-star junior ranked by ESPN at the No. 24 player in the Class of 2020, who also said it was his first time in Calistoga. “We went out there and we started out slow but we got into a rhythm and started playing hard. We got the win and that’s all that matters.”
As he’s been for the past month, Burnett was the star of the show on Wednesday. His dynamic playmaking and athleticism drew oohs, ahhs and shrieks, mainly out of the 50-60 Calistoga High students in attendance.
Burnett has been the Crew’s best player all season but has started receiving more national attention in the last several weeks due much in part to his dominating performance against Spire Institute and their polarizing star player, LaMelo Ball.
Burnett scored 34 points and held Ball to just 20 in a 94-59 win over Spire back on Jan. 21 at the Flyin’ to the Hoop showcase in Ohio. He also entered as a four-star prospect and was awarded a fifth-star by some outlets not long after.
He looked every bit as good on Wednesday even in limited playing time. He scored only four points in the second half as many other the Crew’s bench player got extended run, but made his minutes count. He threw down a thunderous dunk over a shorter Shantou player that sent the student section into a frenzy.
“I’ve never seen anything like that before in person,” said Calistoga High senior Jasiel Flores.
Wednesday was the first time Flores had ever seen Prolific Prep play in person and said that the school was abuzz about the event in the days leading up to it.
“It’s just crazy to see this kind of high level,” he said. “You don’t see that other than on TV.”
For Cesar Ayala, a fellow Calistoga High senior, this was not his first time witnessing The Crew in action. He watched them play two years ago when Gary Trent Jr., who is now a rookie for the Portland Trailblazers, starred on the team.
He’s still blown away at the high level that Prolific Prep plays at, especially considering that he’s older than a handful of them.
“They just do crazy plays the whole game,” Ayala said. “It’s beautiful basketball to watch.”
Prolific Prep head coach Billy McKnight said he thoroughly enjoyed the event and liked the challenge that Shantou presented his team. He’s actually a big part of why this exhibition came together and featured Shantou: he coached the Transformers for several years before making the move to Napa.
“I thought it was a great event,” he said. “We had a great crowd out here, everybody was energetic and I thought the Chinese team just played absolutely fantastic basketball. I’m very proud of them, I coached them for two years and when I first started coaching them, there was no way they could’ve even come close to hanging with the team we have here at Prolific.
“The new coach, Bill Tomlinson, has done just a great job with them and I thought this was just a really cool event. It’s an international event, I think they enjoyed it and it was a way for them to get in front of a lot of fans in the United States as well.”
The event was also free to the public thanks to donations from local business that Cruz helped collect. He said that without them, Wednesday would never have happened.
“I just wanted to thank the wineries and people that donated money to this program to make this happen for free,” Cruz said. “Without them, this wouldn’t happen. I just really appreciate them donating money to our program and to make this happen. It all went really smoothly. It was a lot of work but it was worth it. So, thank you to the community and our program really appreciates what they do for us.”