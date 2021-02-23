Registration open for St. Helena Little League

St. Helena Little League has opened registration after the state lifted a ban on most outdoor sports last week.

Registration for the season beginning March 22 is open at sthelenalittleleague.com, said league president Jeff Blaum.

Evaluation days are scheduled for Feb. 28 and March 6, with teams drafted on March 9-10. The league is offering reduced rates of $50 per player, and scholarships are available.

Free baseball and softball clinics are also underway starting this week.

All activities will be conducted under COVID-19 safety protocols for players, coaches and spectators.

WATCH NOW: BASEBALL'S ONE-TIME HR KING HANK AARON DIES AT 86

CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP SPORTS STORIES