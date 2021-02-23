 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Registration open for St. Helena Little League

Registration open for St. Helena Little League

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Helena Little League

The Jaguars, sponsored by St. Helena Optometry, pose after winning the Little League Minors Division Championship game 12-8 over the Tigers at Crane Park on in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

 Dave Mosher photo

St. Helena Little League has opened registration after the state lifted a ban on most outdoor sports last week.

Registration for the season beginning March 22 is open at sthelenalittleleague.com, said league president Jeff Blaum.

Evaluation days are scheduled for Feb. 28 and March 6, with teams drafted on March 9-10. The league is offering reduced rates of $50 per player, and scholarships are available.

Free baseball and softball clinics are also underway starting this week.

All activities will be conducted under COVID-19 safety protocols for players, coaches and spectators.

WATCH NOW: BASEBALL'S ONE-TIME HR KING HANK AARON DIES AT 86

CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP SPORTS STORIES

Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News