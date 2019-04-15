Rep. Mike Thompson will be joined by professional athletes and health experts at a community forum to discuss what is being done to keep young athletes healthy and safe during competition.
Billed as the Healthy Athlete Town Hall, the meeting will be Wednesday, April 24, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Napa Valley College Little Theater. Participants will answer questions from students and their parents.
Scheduled to participate are Levi Leipheimer, former professional cyclist; Ben Lynch, former player for San Francisco 49ers, Dr. Robert Neid with Kaiser Permanente sports medicine, and RosaLee Kamper, OLE Health nutritionist.
People are encouraged to RSVP at https://bit.ly/2JOSw3d