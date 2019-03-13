The Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School wrestling team wrapped up its season with the North Valley League’s final meet last weekend.
Eighth-grader and co-captain of the team Gino Hanna finished the season with a 13-1 record, the only loss coming in the final match of the league meet. He finished second in the league in his varsity weight class division and compiled a 24-1 record during his middle school career.
Eighth-grader Clayton Gambill, the other co-captain, finished this season with a 13-3 record and placed fourth in the league in his varsity weight division. Gambill was the only wrestler on the team who played all three of his seasons in the varsity division and compiled finishes of other league finishes of second and fifth place. He went 36-9 during his three-year career.
David Aguilera was the only other eighth-grader who wrestled in the varsity division. He went 10-3 this season and finished in fifth place in his weight class.
In the JV division, eighth-grader Jake Salling went 9-5 and finished second in his weight class, eighth-grader Sebastian Gallegos went 8-7 and finished second in his weight class, seventh-grader Kristian Jimenez went 8-7 and finished third in his weight class, eighth-grader Emiliano Maldanado went 5-7 and finished in sixth in his weight class, seventh-grader Sean Valenzuela went 5-8 and finished sixth in his weight class, and eighth-grader Fabrizio Reyes went 7-8 and finished third in his weight class. Sixth-grader Russell Wilms went 1-1 but finished the season injured.
Little League Opening Day this Saturday
The 2019 St. Helena Little League Opening Day ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. this Saturday, March 16 on the west baseball field at Crane Park.
Over 200 St Helena area children ages 6-14 will be introduced as part of 15 baseball teams and 5 softball teams under the Little League banner.
Ceremonies will include the introduction of teams, the presentation of colors by the local American Legion, the singing of ‘Take Me out to the Ballgame,’ the reciting of the Little League pledge and a ceremonial first pitch.
The league will also present the 2018 Cubs Minors Softball team with a championship banner commemorating their winning the District 53 Tournament of Champions.
Spring/Summer Bocce sign ups open March 25
Priority registration for the upcoming 2019 Spring/Summer Bocce league opens on March 25 and ends March 28 for returning teams. For new teams, open registration opens on April 1 and runs until April 5.
In-person registration will take place at the Recreation Offices (1574 Railroad Ave.) Monday through Thursday during regular office hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).Call 707-968-9222 prior to your arrival to ensure a staff member is in office.
Being on a team is not necessary to sign up for the league. Individuals are welcome to apply and will be placed into a free agent pool and assigned to teams.
“We’d like to really recruit more players for Farmer’s Market League Bocce, in addition – we have a few open spaces for Night League,” said St. Helena Parks and Recreation Supervisor Stephanie Iacobacci.
Call Stephanie Iacobacci (707-967-2758) or visit www.cityofsthelena.org/parksrec/page/st-helena-bocce for more information.
Youth basketball season wraps up
St. Helena youth basketball finished its season last week with the conclusion of play of the boys and girls under-12 and under-6 divisions.
The under-12 boys division had its final day on Saturday and mixed all the players in the league into new teams where their skill level was equally matched for an equally competitive and fun game.
“I had parents come up to me and email me how their sometimes shy athlete, really shined during these games because they were able to be a more valuable player to their team when not being matched against someone twice as experienced as them,” said St. Helena Parks and Recreation Supervisor Stephanie Iacobacci.
Sixty-eight boys made up the six teams this season, with each team getting paired up with volunteer coaches from St. Helena or Calistoga.
The sponsors for the league were St. Helena Oddfellows, Long Meadow Ranch, Duckhorn Wine Company, Bulls Parent Group and UpValley Orthodontics.
For the under-12 girls division, there were only three teams total between St. Helena and Calistoga so instead of games, organizers hosted a few skill competitions to finish the season.
The competitions started the afternoon with a shooting competition where each team could submit their best two players into the competition. Olive Filippini, one of St. Helena’s under-12 players, won that event.
Following was a shooting knockout, a relay race and dribbling knockout. The dribbling knockout featured all 28 girls trying to keep a continuous dribble in a set area while the area’s perimeter got smaller and smaller. The knockout was in its final round with just two players remaining, Calistoga’s tallest athlete and St. Helena’s Alice Baxter. Baker maintained control of her ball and knocked Calistoga’s ball out of the game to take home the victory!
The sponsors for the under-12 girls division Pott Wine and St Helena Oddfellows.
Finally, the under-6 division finished last Wednesday with a skills showcase.
The division featured 28 players aged 4-6 years old on three teams.
The little hoopsters showed off the skills they learned this season including: passing, dribbling, athleticism, and shooting. The afternoon ended with the kids receiving participation medals from the coaches.
Sponsors for the under-6 division were Spottswoode, Cook Tavern & Pizzeria and Shafer Vineyards.