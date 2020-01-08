The Coastal Mountain Conference released all-league selections for football and fall soccer that had a host of St. Helena High athletes featured.
The Saints’ 9-3 football team had six players named to all-league teams. Sophomore running back Ivan Robledo and senior running back Cody DiTomaso were First Team All-Offense selections, while junior lineman Conlan Harrington and junior quarterback Daniel Martinez earned Honorable Mentions.
The Saints, who finished in a three-way tie for second place in the North Central League I with a 5-2 record, also had two First Team All-Defense selections in senior lineman Ryland Campos and junior George Cutting.
Robledo finished the season with a single-season school record 2,215 rushing yards and rushing 33 touchdowns. DiTomaso, who ended his career as third all-time in career rushing yards, ran for 1,189 yards with 16 rushing touchdowns this season.
Cutting, meanwhile, was the team leader in total tackles, tackles for loss and sacks.
Middletown senior back Dillon Tingle was named the league’s Most Valuable Player for the league-champion Mustangs.
All-League Soccer
Boys
The Saints had five all-league selections from one of their best teams in recent memory.
Juniors Diego Moya and Rafael Nadalie were First Team selections, while junior Fabio Perez was named to the Second Team. Seniors Caleb Granados and Erik Martinez earned Honorable Mentions.
The Saints went 14-6-1 overall this year and 10-4 in the NCL I, finishing third in league. It was the winningest season they’ve had since 2007, when they went 13-5 overall. They also made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Fort Bragg juniors Edgar Rosas and Alan Moran were named Co-MVPs for the league-champion Timberwolves.
Girls
The 12-6 Saints had six players receive all-league honors.
Senior Emma Fife and junior Cydney Adamson were First Team selections, while senior Marilyn Wilms and freshman Mabel Wilms made the Second Team. Sophomore Kaylee Moura and junior Tina Almanza received Honorable Mentions.
The Saints finished 10-4 in league play, good for third in the final standings.
Junior Sophie Kucer of league champion Middletown was named league MVP.