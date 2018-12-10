Spring Mountain’s Schweiger Vineyards is helping victims of the Camp Fire by auctioning off a Sky Box at the SAP Center in San Jose for a Dec. 22 game to watch the San Jose Sharks play the Los Angeles Kings.
The eBay auction ends Wednesday, and as of Friday there was one bid for $800.
Winemaker Andy Schweiger said an anonymous donor gave the Sky Box for the Camp Fire benefit. The winner will bring his party of eight to “some of the most luxurious boxes in the sporting world.” The group will be hosted by Fred and Sally Schweiger, owners and founders of the Spring Mountain vineyard, and their son, the winemaker. The Schweigers will pour a selection of their estate bottled wines during the game along with some fun food. As a rare treat, an alumnus of the Sharks may drop by the box for a meet-and-greet. The package also includes parking for two cars in Lot A.
Schweiger Vineyards will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds of this auction to pre-qualified charities serving the survivors of the Camp Fire. Tickets will be sent via email or pick up at will-call.
Schweiger is also selling and relabeling its 2014 Chardonnay to be specially designated for the Camp Fire Relief efforts. Their goal is to raise more than $150,000 for the relief, recovery, and rebuilding of our neighbors to the north affected by the Camp Fire.
For details on ordering the Camp Fire Relief Chardonnay, it can be ordered on schweigervineyards.com or by calling 707-963-4882. Shipping orders is expected to begin no later than Monday, Dec. 17.