Senior Spotlight: Gardner robbed of chance at fourth straight swimming title with St. Helena

With the cancellation of the spring season for high school sports, the Napa Valley Register is recognizing senior athletes who have had their careers come to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today we focus on St. Helena's Ben Gardner, one of the captains of the St. Helena High swimming team. During his prep career, Gardner has helped carry on the winning ways that the Saints have become known for in the pool.

Swimming.

Years on varsity:

All four years of high school.

Fun Fact

I have five pet tarantulas.

By the numbers:

Helped lead the Saints to the boys title in the Coastal Mountain Conference three straight years.

What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?

Having the spring season canceled was pretty heartbreaking. Dyani Lopez and I had just been elected as team captains and this was going to be our last season, so it was really unfortunate.