Senior Spotlight: Gardner robbed of chance at fourth straight swimming title with St. Helena

With the cancellation of the spring season for high school sports, the Napa Valley Register is recognizing senior athletes who have had their careers come to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Today we focus on St. Helena's Ben Gardner, one of the captains of the St. Helena High swimming team. During his prep career, Gardner has helped carry on the winning ways that the Saints have become known for in the pool.
Sports:
Swimming.
Years on varsity:
All four years of high school.
Fun Fact
I have five pet tarantulas.
By the numbers:
Helped lead the Saints to the boys title in the Coastal Mountain Conference three straight years.
What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?
Having the spring season canceled was pretty heartbreaking. Dyani Lopez and I had just been elected as team captains and this was going to be our last season, so it was really unfortunate.
What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?
I was hoping to make it to sections this spring. Our boys 200 medley relay team was one second off consideration time for sections and I know we could have made it. I was also hoping to help the team win (Coastal Mountain Conference) championships for the fourth year in a row.
How has coronavirus changed your life?
Quarantine has been very interesting. Not having swimming has been strange as it was a huge part of my life, and now that it's temporarily gone it has definitely left a void in my life.
Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?
I'm getting pretty good at baking bread and making pasta.
Best memory from high school sports?
My best memories of high school sports would probably be any of the swim meets.
What do you miss most about sports?
I think I miss the people on the team the most. Everyone on the team was just so kind and encouraging to each other. They were really some of the best people I have ever met and I'm so happy I got the opportunity to swim with them.
Summer plans:
I had planned on doing some volunteer work in Central America. But in light of the pandemic I’ll probably just end up laying low and hanging out with friends, if possible.
Fall plans:
This fall I will be attending Santa Rosa Junior College. I'm also going to be joining the college’s swim team and look forward to training there.
Coach Kevin Twohey says:
I've coached Ben since he was a young boy with Waves and through high school. One great thing about Ben is he found joy in swimming and he brings it to the pool with him every day. I’ve never seen a kid that is so happy to be there, work so hard, cherish that with his teammates and set such a great example. He’s just one of those teammates that everybody would want to have. He’s supportive, so positive and just a joy. He’s happy to be there, loves the sport and it shows the whole time he’s around. He’s been an amazing kid to coach.
When Ben did his speech to the team about being captain, he just said it’s what he’s always wanted to do. He loved that team and he loved his teammates. When he said that, it’s so genuine coming from him. You know that’s what it’s all about. I’m going to miss him.
