Senior Spotlight: St. Helena's Vega-Zepeda looked to improve her hot bat

What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?

I had hoped to achieve a better batting average. The last two years I had been really working on my batting and having more focus and confidence once stepping up to the plate. I also hoped to get to the playoffs. My team was on the right track. We were out there every day after school, working hard and making each other better. I had a very good feeling that we’d make it.

How has coronavirus changed your life?

More than I would’ve liked it to. The last three months of my senior year were taken away from me, along with all the fun senior activities planned. I wasn't able to see my other classmates get their diplomas and I didn’t get to say a proper goodbye to my teachers. Since the shelter-in-place order, I haven’t been able to see my friends and family. It’s really an odd time to live through for all of us.

Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?