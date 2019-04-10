St. Helena
Athletic Association Fajita Fest scheduled for May 4
St. Helena High School’s Athletic Boosters hosts its 15th annual Fajita Fest fundraiser on Saturday, May 4, from 6-10 p.m. at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Tickets are $40 and includes dinner and access to live and silent auctions. Info, 963-2600; shhs.ejoinme.org/FAJITA.
SHHS Athletic Hall of Fame nomination deadline April 22
The nomination window is officially open for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2019.
The deadline for nominations is April 22.
Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach, and special category.
To be eligible as an athlete, he or she must have graduated 10 years ago (2009 or earlier) and have participated in at least two interscholastic sports as an undergraduate.
To be eligible for coach, he or she must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years.
To be eligible in the special category, he or she must have participated in an activity that brought honor and positive recognition or contributed in some substantial way to the SHHS athletic department. Additionally, all nominees must have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community. It is the responsibility of the nominator to provide the correct name, current address, telephone, and graduation class of the nominee or, if deceased, the next of kin with address and telephone number. The nominator must also provide accurate accomplishments of nominee (i.e. years played or coached, sports played or coached, awards won, records set, leadership awards, scholastic awards, scholarships, etc.). Documentation must also be provided and may be in the form of newspaper articles, yearbooks, coaches or teammates’ letters, copies of certificates or any other proof of statement. Please limit documentation to 10-20 pages. There is also a $20 nomination fee.
For more information about the Hall of Fame or nomination process, contact SHHS athletic director Tom Hoppe by phone at 967-2757 or email at thoppe@sthelenaunified.org.