Stacy Nelson puffed up his chest and let out an adrenaline-fueled roar after a strikeout secured a 12-5 victory for St. Helena over Lower Lake on Friday evening.
Fewer than 24 hours before the Saints and the Trojans squared off, the sophomore hurler was in a different battle.
Nelson woke up Thursday morning with a nasty case of the stomach flu and was vomiting throughout the day. Normally a starting pitcher for the Saints, Nelson instead entered Friday’s bout out of the bullpen during the sixth inning and proceeded to lockdown the game.
The flamethrower struck out four of the seven batters he faced and only allowed one baserunner for his two innings of work.
“Last night I was just trying to take it easy as possible, so I could possibly play today. Just tried to drink some fluids and stay hydrated. I felt good when I woke up this morning. So I was happy about that,” Nelson said. “I was pretty amped up facing the first batter today, but I just needed to channel my energy and find the strike zone. Once I found it, I was cruising.”
The Saints have turned things around recently. With their win over the Trojans on Friday, St. Helena has now won three straight and is tied for second place in the North Central League I with Cloverdale at a record of 3-1.
“I am really proud of these kids. Earlier on in the season we didn’t have a winning streak,” St. Helena head coach Darrell Quirici said. “It was a win here then a loss and now we have put three good games together. 3-1 in league I will take that and our one loss was to Kelseyville.”
It started early for the Saints, with Caleb Jeske leading off the bottom of the first inning with a single. Jeske stole second base and was driven in by a sacrifice fly from Nelson. Lower Lake (2-3, 0-2 NCL I) struggled offensively for most of the misty afternoon, with the second inning being one of their few threats. Jeske started the game on the mound for the Saints and cruised through the first two batters of the second inning. A two-out walk followed by a single put a runner in scoring position for the Trojans. Gavin Watson then hit a single to score Gabe Padilla, but Jeske limited the damage in the inning, ending the threat with a base-loaded strikeout.
St. Helena didn’t waste their chance in the bottom half of the frame, as Luis Robledo hit a single to centerfield and Zac Flood made it to first after a fielder's choice throwing error. Jackson Dena then sliced a ball into right field to knock in two runs. Jeske was solid as the starter, as the junior finished the game throwing for four innings, while allowing one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
“We were able to capitalize today when they weren’t able to,” Quirici said. “We got down some bunts and wanted to put the pressure on them to make the plays. We did that better today than we have done in some games.”
The Saints continued to one up themselves on the offensive end for each inning, as Nelson and Jack Adkins led off the third inning with two walks. Sam Coltrin then beat out an infield single to load the bases and a pickoff throw to first base went into right field which allowed Nelson to score. Caleb Granados was then hit by a pitch to once again load the bases and Flood picked up his first of a game- high four RBIs with a fielder's choice to score Adkins and Dena drew a walk to score Coltrin.
Flood went 2-for-4 while scoring three times and reaching base each time up.
St. Helena took advantage of the seven walks it drew and the five errors Lower Lake committed, turning those free bases into eight steals. The Saints jumped their advantage to 10-1 after the fourth inning, but the fifth frame was an issue. In the past, even last season, St. Helena has struggled to close out games and the ghosts of the past were visible for an inning.
Lower Lake opened up the top of the fifth inning against a new pitcher in Flood. The Trojans picked up a couple walks and a single to load the bases. Flood stuck out a batter for the first out of the inning. The Saints had a chance to head out of the inning with no damage, as a ground ball was hit into the infield. A throwing error allowed one run to score and dashed the chances of a double play. Another error and a fielder’s choice allowed three runs to score. Then the Saints wiggled their way out of the inning during some confusion. The Trojans had one runner on with two outs. The runner took off for second and the pitch was fouled into the catcher's glove. The runner started to head back to first base and was tagged out.
The Saints answered by scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and Nelson sealed the victory for St. Helena.
“We had a bump in the fifth inning. We wanted to get Zac some work and he hasn’t been on the mound since the Napa game. Chance to give him an inning,” Quirici said. “He pitched well, but a couple of errors at the plate that should have been an out and all of a sudden four runs have come across the plate. We turned it into a closer game then it should have been.”
Up next for the Saints will be a meeting with Cloverdale over in Sonoma County on Tuesday. Nelson is scheduled to start against the Eagles.
“Last year we didn’t finish games and this year we have been able to close out some games,” Quirici said. “Anytime Stacy is out there, he deals. We know we have a great chance to win.”