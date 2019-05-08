The St. Helena High baseball team wrapped up its regular season and North Central League I slate at home on Tuesday with a convincing 11-2 win over Willits on Senior Night.
The Saints said goodbye to not only seven seniors – Randall Mosley, Frank Lenney, Jack Adkins, Kostas Kelperis, Luis Robledo, Gannon Wilson and Zak Flood – but also to a single-season school record that had stood for 25 years.
Junior Caleb Jeske’s two-RBI single in the fourth inning, which gave St. Helena (14-10, 10-4 NCL I) the lead for good, was his 33rd hit of the season. That broke Jon Thompson’s single-season record of 32 hits that he set in 1994.
Immediately after the hit, play was stopped to recognize the achievement and Thompson himself came onto the field to congratulate Jeske.
“I had an idea that it was coming up, but the pomp and circumstance, I didn’t see that coming, but I really appreciated it,” Jeske said after the game, in which he went 2-for-3 with a game-high four RBIs. “I thought, ‘Dang, am I getting asked to prom here?’ and then I was like 'it’s probably the hit thing.' But I didn’t think they’d say anything, just do something after the game.”
Thompson, who graduated from St. Helena High in 1995 and is now a sergeant with the Napa County Sheriff’s Department, was in Medford, Oregon on business when he received a call from St. Helena head coach Darrell Quirici on Tuesday morning asking if it was possible if Thompson could be in attendance to help honor Jeske if and when he broke the record.
Thompson, the son of local congressman Mike Thompson, completed the 336-mile drive in time to be at the game.
“That was awesome, and I really applaud him for that effort and being here to see that,” Quirici said.
Jeske’s record-setting hit broke a 2-2 tie and gave St. Helena a 4-2 lead, which the Saints added to during the inning to take a 7-2 advantage into the fifth.
Tuesday’s game wasn’t always on that promising trajectory, as Willits (0-17, 0-12 NCL I) led 2-0 heading into the bottom of the third. But as they’ve done the past four games, the Saints’ bats woke up. They cut the lead in half by scoring a run in their half of the third and then exploding for six runs in the fourth. They got three more in the fifth and another in the sixth to win going away.
Also chipping in on the offensive end for St. Helena were Jonathan Gamble (1-for-4, two runs scored with an RBI), Flood (2-for-4, two runs scored with an RBI), Sam Coltrin (2-for-2, two runs scored and an RBI), Adkins (1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI) and Stacy Nelson (1-for-2 with an RBI).
Caleb Granados got the start and pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out eight and walking one. Adkins pitched a perfect final 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts.
Tuesday was likely the final home game of the season for St. Helena.
The North Coast Section playoffs begin next week and the Saints will find out Saturday who their first-round opponent will be and will more than likely play on the road. They’ll enter the postseason on a hot streak as winners of four straight, all games in which they scored in double figures.
Their win over Willits came on the heels of a 13-5 win over Cloverdale on Friday.
“I think we’re hot as a pistol,” said Adkins. “I think it’s going to be fun rolling into the playoffs. Nothing off those teams we played, but they aren’t the kings of the league. But now we’ve got to go in like there’s no tomorrow. We’ve got to lay it all out on the line and it’ll be tough, but no doubt this team can do it.”
Several NCL I teams will play their season finales at the end of this week, but the league standings are nearly set in stone.
The Saints are alone in third place in league but could end up sharing second with Middletown (10-3), which will face league-leading Fort Bragg (12-1) on Friday to end the regular season.
As far this year’s senior class goes, Quirici admitted the group hasn’t been the easiest to coach but said he’s enjoyed watching them grow as ballplayers and as people.
“They’re fun. At times they can be challenging -- we’ve got to settle them down in the dugout sometimes and keep them focused -- but it’s been great, and you hate this time of year because you see it’s winding down,” he said. “But you send them off and wish them the best and hope that some of the things you teach them will carry them through situations in life because really the reason you coach is, yes, the game, but you like to help them develop as individuals and become young adults that can handle situations in life. … That’s why you do it.”