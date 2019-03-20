The Saints wrapped up their preseason slate Monday with a run-rule win over visiting John Swett.
St. Helena (4-6) scored 10 runs in the third inning after scoring three runs in the first and one in the second.
It was a nice bounceback win for the Saints after they had managed only three hits in a 4-1 loss to Berean Christian over the weekend.
“Even though we lost that game, I was happy with how we played, which was good,” said St. Helena head coach Darrell Quirici. “And then we continued that here today. … I was pleased with our last three games, because we played real well against Napa. We didn’t play a superb game, but it was solid baseball for the most part and we were down five runs and chipped away.
“I think we have room still for improvement, but we’re coming along. Like I said, this team was a mystery but now the lineup is kind of shaking itself out, when we have everyone, and we kind of know what we’re going to do now so it’s a good thing.”
Liam Gilson, Caleb Granados and Stacy Nelson each recorded a double and two RBIs. Zack Flood also had two RBIs.
Caleb Jeske got the start and the win, pitching 3 2/3 innings of two-hit ball. He struck out five and walked three before Frank Lenney relieved him for an out and Jack Adkins finished the game off by striking out two over his lone inning of work.
The Saints are scheduled to open North Central League I play Friday, hosting Kelseyville at 6 p.m.
Varsity Softball
Winters 6, St. Helena 3, 8 innings
The Saints led 3-1 entering the seventh inning Monday, but a two-run inside-the-park home run from visiting Winters sent the game to extra innings tied at 3-3.
The Warriors then jumped on St. Helena (4-3) in the eighth, plating three runs to take a 6-3 lead before shutting down the Saints in the bottom half of the inning to secure the win.
St. Vincent 9, St. Helena 3
The Saints scored twice in the first and then added a run in the second but that was all the offense the hosts could muster on Tuesday against the Mustangs in their final preseason game of the season.
St. Vincent scored twice in the first and then three more times in the second before adding two more runs in the fifth and solo runs in the sixth and seventh.
St. Helena (4-4) opens North Central League I play on Friday when it hosts Kelseyville at 4 p.m.