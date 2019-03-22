The Saints opened North Central League I play with a 4-2 loss at Kelseyville High on Thursday.
St. Helena (4-7, 0-1 NCL I) outhit the Knights (4-4, 1-0 NCL I) 10 to 6 but committed four errors in the loss.
Sophomore Stacy Nelson went the distance, striking out seven and walking two and but allowing six hits and four runs (three earned) including a solo home run to Adrian Villalobos to fall to 2-3 on the season.
The Saints scored two runs in the fifth but left the bases load to end the inning.
Leading the way offensively for St. Helena were Jonathan Gamble (2 for 4 with a run scored), Caleb Jeske (1 for 4 with an RBI triple and a run scored), Jack Adkins (2 for 4 with an RBI), Nelson (2 for 4) and Zack Flood (2 for 3).
The Saints left nine runners on base in the game.
St. Helena continues league play at Fort Bragg (4-4) on Tuesday.
JV baseball
St. Helena 16, Kelseyville 2
The Saints put together an all-around performance against the Knight on Thursday in the first game of NCL I play.
St. Helena (4-6) scored in every inning but the first and fifth and put the game away with a six-run seventh inning to back up a complete-game outing from starting pitcher Liam Gilson.
He struck out seven, allowed three hits and walked one as he needed only 85 pitches to go the distance and earn the win.
Offensively, Jasper Henry led the Saints with a 4-for-6, three-RBI day that included an inside-the-park home run. Other standouts were Will Garrett (4 for 5 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored), Bryce Luhn (2 for 2 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored), Gilson (1 for 3, two RBIs and three runs scored), Spencer Printz (1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored) and Miles Harvey (0 for 1 with five walks and four runs scored).