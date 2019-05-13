The St. Helena baseball team had its first-round North Coast Section Div. 4 playoff game against Middletown rescheduled from Wednesday to Tuesday, it was announced on Monday.
The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Middletown.
The Saints (14-10) earned the No. 11 seed in Div. 4. Middletown (15-8) is the No. 6 seed.
The Saints and Mustangs finished tied for second place in the North Central League I with identical 10-4 records. The teams split their two head-to-head matchups this season. St. Helena won the first game 5-2 back in March and Middletown won the second 4-0 in April.
This is St. Helena's first trip to the postseason since 2016.