St. Helena Athletic Director Tom Hoppe announced on Tuesday that all athletic games and events scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday had been cancelled due to the heavy rain that drenched the Napa Valley starting Monday and continuing Tuesday.
The Saints’ varsity and JV baseball games against Justin-Siena, originally scheduled for Tuesday at St. Helena High, has been rescheduled to Thursday at the same location. The varsity team will play first at 3:30 p.m. with the JV game to follow.
The Saints’ softball game scheduled for Tuesday in Novato was also cancelled. No new date or time has been announced yet. Thursday’s game at Sir Francis Drake High was still on as of press time.
The Saints’ track and field team will also wait a little longer to get its season started since Wednesday’s meet at Napa High was canceled. No new date has been set for that event yet.
Some areas in Napa reported as much as six inches of rain just over the last 24 hours.
The forecast calls for Napa receiving 1 to 2 inches of rain during the day Tuesday and another 1 to 2 inches Tuesday night, with showers expected Wednesday, according to the Napa Valley Register.